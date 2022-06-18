According to John Sutcliffe, America has already closed ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

Jonathan Rodríguez will be the second reinforcement of América for the 2022 Opening, according to reports by John Sutcliffe.

America closed the hiring of the Uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguezwho will return to Mexican soccer after spending time in Saudi Arabia, mentioned the journalist from ESPNJohn Sutcliffe.

John Sutcliffe noted that “’little head‘ Rodriguez arrives in Coapa, returns to Mexican soccer. the former of Blue Cross reached an agreement with the Eagles of America.

Cabecita Rodríguez marks Santos with Cruz Azul AP

The feathered ones put together an offer that convinced the Al-Nassr of the Saudi Professional League, a team that signed the former scorer from La Maquina a little over a year ago.

The ‘little head‘ is 28 years old and since his departure to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Professional League has been in the orbit of the Mexican teams, where he had a first step with Blue Crosswith which he managed to break the 23-year drought without a league title.

The South American soccer player left Mexico in exchange for almost 7 million dollars, a figure that he currently cannot cover Blue Crossin addition to a salary that exceeds 2 million dollars.

Rodriguez he will become the Eagles’ second signing. ESPN also knew that Jurgen Damm He is already a footballer for the feathered ones and arrives with a six-month contract, with an option for six more months.