A sequel to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’? Reese Witherspoon will do it when she has room on the agenda

Within that sub-genre called “Sunday afternoon movies”, there are also categories, and Sweet Home Alabama (2002) belongs to the highest. That film in which a fashion designer (Reese witherspoon) had no choice but to face his roots in the ‘Deep South’ still has its charm… and could have a sequel in the not so distant future.

According to Josh Lucas, who played Witherspoon’s ill-married husband in the film, there’s only one roadblock to a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama: Reese’s hefty schedule as an actress, producer, mother, and so on. “The problem is that Reese has a book club,” she jokes. “And I mean that jokingly, but she’s like, ‘You can talk to her about it in five years.’ She’s a tycoon.”

For now, Witherspoon is busy with another sequel: the third installment of A very legal blonde, which will be released in 2022. For his part, Josh Lucas acknowledges that, almost 20 years ago, the actress already pointed out ways: “When we were shooting Sweet Home Alabama, I remember saying to the director, I don’t know why: ‘I bet this woman will end up running a studio,’ he recalls.

Now, the actor jokes, his co-star has gone beyond that: “It’s like her own version of Oprah Winfrey, TRUE? And that is extraordinary, but nothing surprises me.