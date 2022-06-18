85 Reasons Why Jack Nicholson Is The Greatest Living Actor

If you have acting talent you can be a good actor. If you have a talent for acting and you are also charismatic, you can become an icon. If in addition to talent and charisma you are especially smart and brave, prepare to be practically a god. Jack Nicholson is god to anyone who worships the film industry.

84 years are not too many, with some more Woody Allen either Clint Eastwood they continue directing, however Nicholson has complicated old age and Alzheimer’s prowling dangerously. He is afraid to die alone after a lifetime without depriving himself of anything and without depriving us of his talent. And now we can think of many reasons to praise the work or personality of this actor, we count about 84… like the years that this myth of the New Hollywood fulfills.

1. childhood of Jack Nicholson it was unique. Unlike any Hollywood actor. You know why?

two. Because his mother (a hairdresser) had him when he was 17 years old and his father (alcoholic by profession) didn’t want to know anything. The solution was that his grandmother raised little Jack as his son and he was always related to his mother as his sister. The exemplary family.

3. The truth was hidden from everyone. EVERYTHING, including Jack. In fact, until he was in his thirties, he was still a journalist for the magazine Time He decided to investigate the actor, he did not know what his true origins were.

Four. Imagine for a moment that at thirty something you are told that your sister is your mother and your mother is your grandmother. It destroys your life, right? well to Jack Nicholson He gave him for being the best actor in the world.

5. He had the courage to leave New Jersey for Hollywood to become an actor. Right away they hired him nothing more and nothing less than in the Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

6. As an errand boy.

7. At 21 he debuted starring cry killer baby. He was a young man who ended up killing a guy who had abused his girlfriend.

8. It was a failure.

9. Which caused him to spend a decade with small roles in TV series or B movies.

10. until it came Easy Rider: Looking for my destiny. The biker movie that kicked off the New Hollywood.

eleven. Jack Nicholson didn’t just have a small role in the film. It was he who convinced the producer for him to do it.

12. “Movies about bikers make money. You will get your investment back.” This was what Nicholson said to BertSchneider.

13. So that means yes Easy Rider It is the first New Hollywood movie, and Jack Nicholson was to blame for it being made… You can say that Nicholson is the man with whom it all started, right?

14. Please. THE MOTORCYCLE HELMET IN EASY RIDER.

fifteen. This phrase of Easy Rider which Nicholson pronounces: “Never tell someone that they are not free because they will kill and mutilate to show that they are.”

16. Nicholson smoked a large amount of dope before shooting that scene. In fact, he smoked weed every day during the shoot because he himself said “That’s how the acting tempo slowed down.”

17. If this is not the best thing a method actor has done in history, go down Marlon Brando and see it.

18. And since we are with drugs. Nicholson was a serious addict. His thing was LSD, yes.

19. Wearing constantly caused him to come out of the pot occasionally… Like that time he was invited to the princess’s reception Daisy flower, the queen’s sister Isabel, and offered him cocaine.

twenty. She told him no.

twenty-one. Because when Jack Nicholson wants breakfast toast there is no one to stop him. Even though he doesn’t put it on the menu.

22. Surely you remember the wonderful phrase of My life is my life: “Hold it (the chicken) between your knees”

23. In the 1970s he became good friends with a guy named Roman Polansky.

24. A friendship that could have been broken into a thousand pieces when Roman Polanski used a mop stick to break the television where Jack watched during the filming of Chinatown Laker games.

25. And we all know what Jack likes Lakers.

26. Although for a tense scene the one that Jack Nicholson lived in front of John Huston, his father-in-law in real life who also played his father-in-law in the movie. The phrase was: “Have you slept with my daughter, Mr. Gittes?”

27. Angelica Hustongirlfriend and daughter of Jack and John respectively, was just that day on the set witnessing the scene.

28. Aside from Anjelica Huston, Jack Nicholson is estimated to have slept with 2,000 women.

29. 2,000 women

30. Jack has 5 children.

31. May have been Michael Corleone. But deep down, he didn’t need to either.

32. Because the cinema is also him with the bandage on his nose on a sunny morning in Chinatown.

33. Because playing a guy pretending to be crazy is highly complicated and he did it perfectly in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus.

3. 4. He had so many artistic discussions with the director, milos forman, that they stopped talking and needed an interlocutor to communicate during the shoot.

35. Jack was the only one who didn’t get seasick in the boat scene.

36. He is very close to his friends, that’s why he put the jazz musician in the film Tony Burton.

37. This repeated in The glow and in fact even won a nomination. Jack has a good eye.

38. Speaking of nominations. With Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus came his second nomination and his first Oscar.

39. He won two more Oscars and on all occasions his female co-star took it too.

40. Louise Fletch in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus.

41. Shirley McLaine by The strength of affection.

42. Helen Hunt by Better… Impossible!

43. This is called CHEMISTRY.

44. Our dear Nicholson holds the record for nominations, he has had 12 in his entire career.

Four. Five. He has worked for almost all the greats, such as Elijah Kazan, Arthur Penn or himself.

46. Yes, Jack also wanted to be a director. The first time he tried it was with South road. It was given regular.

47. and it arrived The glow.

48. yes in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus seemed crazy, The glow, directly became a true psychopath.

49. Stanley Kubrick He was to blame for this process, of course.

fifty. When the director came in every morning with a script change and Jack blew his mind off reading it.

51. when he made him repeat 157 times (and it’s not a random number) the ax scene.

52. By the way, isn’t that scene worth a life just to see?

53. Well, that scene and the one where he hugs a decrepit woman in a state of near decomposition.

54. Or we almost prefer the one in which he writes the same sentence on the typewriter in an alienated way.

55. “All Work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All Work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All Work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All Work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

56. Jack and Stanley were about to make a movie about Napoleon. It would have been too good to come true.

57. He had no qualms about rolling the postman Always calls two times with Bob Rafaelson.

58. And of course Jessica Lang. Can you be more beautiful?

59. Both protagonists shot the sex scenes with such intensity that many viewers believed that it was true… that Jack Nicholson and Lange were really doing it.

60. was about to be Hannibal Lecter.

61. And I sure would have given it a touch.

62. Like the touch he gave to his role in The Eastwick Witches, movie that would have been much worse without him.

63. “Day after day I see people in their 60s and 70s breaking their backs to get in shape, for what? I want to die sick, not healthy.

64. I played the Devil.

65. Jack read a few satanic or hell books. He became the real devil.

66. a devil with a smile lovely.

67. Which he used again to play the joker of Batman.

68. And with which he captivated the creator of the DC character, Bob Kanethe man who fought the most for Nicholson to play the character.

69. Did or did not Jack Nicholson order the code red?

70. OF COURSE HE DID, FUCK!

71. We don’t know if Tom Cruise has managed to fit the truth. But what is that this scene continues to make the hair stand on end.

72. See Jack Nicholson mark the territory by pissing on Wolf is almost more hypnotic than contemplating the boundless beauty of michelle pfeiffer.

73. If you have to choose between the presidents of the United States that are in the movies, without a doubt we are left with Jack in Mars Attacks!

74. See him over and over again Better… Impossible! walking across the tiles without stepping on the edges is one of those unspeakable moviegoing pleasures.

75. And how well do you have your inseparable Sunglasses?

76. In 1994 he broke a car window with a golf club. Who has not had a fit of rage in a taxi at some time?

77. the retiree Schmidt He is one of the most endearing and complex characters in alexander payne, which is saying. And Nicholson embroiders it.

78. Okay… He didn’t Michael Corleone but he played the boss of the Irish mob Frank Costello in infiltrators, of Martin Scorsese.

79. Okay… He didn’t Hannibal Lecter and he did not invent the famous expression of the sip of brains.

80. However, he did his version with the rats

81. “As a child they told us, you can be a cop or a criminal. When you have a real gun in front of you, what’s the difference?

82. His last film is still How do you know if…? Magnificent, vilified at the time and rediscovered every day. Sure, it’s from James L.Brooks.

83. Jack Nicholson has worked on four James L. Brooks films. That’s it, this reason could be worth all the above.

84. As rumors about his health and possible movie comeback increase, Nicholson is one of the most celebrated stars in movie history with More than 50 years of career that guarantee its trajectory.

85. Just turned 85, and with or without Alzheimer’s, he’s still the best.

