80 Years of Paul McCartney: Music and Activism

June 18, 2022 is an important date in world of music and art: Paul McCartneyformer Beatle and songwriter who wrote and performed some of the songs that made history, turns 80.

That of Paul McCartney is an important age milestone for a musician who has passed through the “fire” of the era of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll of the magical 60s and 70s, and not only came out alive and well, but with a portfolio of awards and musical awards that few artists can boast. An example? McCartney entered the Hall of Fame rock twice: the first with i Beatlesthe second as a soloist.

Other legendary musicians older than Paul Mc Cartney of 1, 2 years old, are Bob Dylan and the other ex Beatle Ringo Starr, while Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, other giants of English music, are a year younger than Sir McCartney.

Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday prepares for the 2022 Glastonbury Festival

Out of shape? Never. Tired out? Neither. Paul McCartney is preparing to be the headliner of the Glastonbury Festival 2022 on the evening of June 25, during the great event of English music: not even Noel Gallagher managed to “blow” his seat, and will perform in the slot just before his. On the other hand, without the Beatles Britpop (and much more) would never have originated.

Funny to think that two of the main names of this Glastonbury 2022 they are at the personal details: one will be precisely Sir Paul McCartney80 years old and 18 Grammy Awards received so far, and the other Billie Eilish, 20 years old and already a music legend, who at the moment has brought home “only” seven.

McCartney, multi-instrumentalist who grew up with John Lennon and the Beatles

The father of Paul McCartney he had a jazz band, and had thus encouraged him to play. Thus the young Paul begins as a child, but going by ear: with John Lennon they said during several interviews that none of the Beatles he had ever learned to play in a classical way, that is, by reading sheet music.

And just with John Lennon Paul McCartney has the meeting that will change the history of music, giving life to the most prolific creative duo of pop music. Paul McCartney meets Lennon at 15, and from that day the two will begin to play tirelessly together, forming the Beatles in 1960.

To unite in the delicate adolescence Lennon and McCartney, practically making them those brothers who have always been used to arguing and making peace, there is also a biographical note. McCartney lost his mother at 14, and Lennon at 17: in the future of both, there was waiting for them the greatest rock band in the world, the Beatles.

Paul McCartney returns to the iconic Abbey Road crosswalk Paul McCartney has returned to cross the iconic pedestrian crossing of Abbey Road, the same as the album cover that bears the name of the street where the famous recording studios are located. In the famous 1969 shot, he was the only barefoot in the band, this time he’s just …

Paul McCartney, unique artist for creativity and fortitude

In Peter Jackson’s recent documentary The Beatles: Get Back (2021)precious film that Paul McCartney also co-produced, the latest creative moments of the Beatles as a band, and the truth about what was going on between them is also shown.

Paul McCartney comes out of The Beatles: Get Back like the elder brother of the group, who takes everyone’s personal issues to heart, without losing clarity and empathy: able, with bitterness but without rancor, to “let go” John Lennonincreasingly focused on personal projects and with Yoko Ono, and committed to Lennon himself to go out to meet George Harrisoncrushed by the enormous personalities of the creative couple of Lennon and McCartney.

The sense of empathy of Paul McCartney it was reflected not only in Beatlesbut also in its path of activist: the artist is in fact a vegetarian and committed to the defense of animal rights and it also supports other causes, such as that for the cancellation of the debt of developing countries and that against anti-personnel mines.

Paul McCartney is one of the richest musicians in the world

Paul McCartney he never searched money and powerand has always maintained a healthy and sober lifestyle: just a few days ago the Daily Mail photographed him while visiting a kennel in the UK with his current wife Nancy Shevell.

However, one factor that characterizes the career of Paul McCartneyis an extraordinary longevity: that’s why it is one of the richest musicians in the world. Since she was a teenager, she has never stopped playing, creating an artistic path characterized by an incredible resilience and fluidity between genres and formations.

After i Beatles, with his wife Linda McCartney, who later lost to a tumor, not only makes music but gets involved in her photography projects. After the break with the Fab Four, Paul McCartney he never stopped: as a soloist, and doing stellar and varied collaborations. From Stevie Wonder at the London Symphony Orchestra, up to FourFiveSeconds with Kanye West And Rihannait seems that the creative way of Paul McCartney still has before him many delights to listen to.