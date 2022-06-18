80 years and a life dedicated to music – El Financiero

It’s hard to think that Paul MCCARTNEY You’ll find a better way to celebrate your 80th birthday than by singing ‘Glory Days’ on stage with Bruce Springsteen accompanied by 60,000 guests.

That’s right, the ‘cute Beatle’ turns 80 this saturday. He’s one of those cultural landmarks that makes people sigh and say “has it been SO long?”, as well as appreciate what he still has to offer.

The ‘immortal’ McCartney

More than half a century has passed since the Beatles they broke up and time has made true that joke of the young people of the seventies who said: “Was Paul McCartney in a band before Wings?”.

Like other members of the “hope to die before I get old” generation, including Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, and Beatle Ringo Starr, McCartney still working, sharing their music from the stage.

“He has a youthful exuberance that is ageless,” Beatles biographer Bob Spitz said of McCartney. “There is still something about that 21-year-old that shines through in all of his performances.”.

It would be cliché, and wrong, to suggest that time has passed without a trace. The fragility of her voice was evident when she sang “Blackbird” Thursday at MetLife Stadium, the last night of a brief US tour. She struggled to hit the high notes on ‘Here Today’, her love letter to John Lennon, whose life was taken too soon.

But with the skill of an empathetic band and the imagination and voices of the audience, the sticky points are overcome.

Paul McCartney in concert. (Photo: AP)

“Yeah, yeah, right, I have a birthday coming up,” McCartney said, reading signs from the crowd reminding him. “I’m not trying to ignore it, but…”

The audience spontaneously sang ‘Happy Birthday’, even before a famous New Jersey resident, Jon Bon Jovi, brought balloons during the second round of the concert to sing the song once more.

Another guy from New Jersey, Springsteen, joined McCartney for a duet of “Glory Days” and a version of “I Wanna Be Your Man.” He later reappeared for a guitar duel on ‘Abbey Road’.

For most artists, the presence of local royalty might be a tough time to get over. Few can sing ‘Let it Be’ and ‘Hey Jude’ immediately afterwards.

What is the artists’ favorite Paul McCartney song?

To celebrate the musician’s birthday, Stereogum magazine asked 80 artists to choose their favorite McCartney songand those chosen were quite varied, from the 1958 pre-Beatles song ‘In Spite of All the Danger’ – which McCartney performed at MetLife – to his 2016 collaboration with Rihanna and Kanye West ‘FourFiveSeconds’.

David Crosby and Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys chose ‘Eleanor Rigby’. The great Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips ‘Magical Mystery Tour’. Steve Earle selected ‘Every Night’, while Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott went against the grain with the sweet ‘Little Lamb Dragonfly’. Mac DeMarco ordered the ‘Ram’ epic, ‘The Back Seat of My Car.’

Many complained about the injustice of having to choose only one.

Paul’s albums from other perspectives

Stereogum’s article illustrates the varied perspectives of musicians from different generations to a living catalog. For example, he revealed that a largely overlooked album like 1980’s “McCartney II” had far more of an impact on emerging artists than would have been anticipated from its reception at the time.

On Friday, McCartney’s team announced it would include ‘McCartney II’ with 1970’s ‘McCartney’ and 2020’s ‘McCartney III’ in a bundle set to go on sale in August.

How vast is the catalog? McCartney performed 38 songs at MetLife, 20 of them from the Beatles, and even had the luxury of omitting an entire decade. Do you remember the nineties?

With the help of Peter Jackson, who reimagined the ‘Get Back’ sessions for a television project last year, McCartney was able to do a ‘virtual’ duet with Lennon singing his part of “I’ve Got a Feeling” taken from his famous rooftop concert. Also paid tribute to George Harrisonwho passed away in 2001, with a version of ‘Something’ that began with Paul playing a ukulele George gave him before the rest of the band joined.

Spitz recalled a clip from the Beatles era in which Lennon told an interviewer that he would be surprised if they lasted more than 10 years. McCartney was standing next to him laughing. Lennon was right about the Beatles as a unit, but he was wrong about their music.

After the last fireworks went off, as he joyfully left the stage, McCartney signed off with, “See you next time.”