7 films in which the actors play themselves, and sometimes with humor | Entertainment

We all love a good cameo from a celebrity appearing as herself for a brief but hilarious moment. That is why we leave you 7 of the best cameos in which the actors have played themselves, and sometimes with a bit of humor.

While the idea of ​​basing an entire movie on fictionalized versions of celebrities is something we’re more used to by now, there’s plenty of precedent for actors playing themselves in movies. In most cases, they’re happy to make fun of themselves, and we’d even say most are pretty well played.

But what happens when an actor is not playing a role? What if he just introduced himself as himself? Or, at least, a version of himself. Maybe a more demure one, maybe one that exaggerates, but nonetheless related to the real person of him.

And it is that, it seems that some actors have taken this concept to the extreme, coming to embody their character even when they are off the screen and off the stage, without ever getting out of character.

We leave you several movies in which famous actors made a cameo (or even starred) and played themselves instead of a character.

7 films in which the actors played themselves

David Bowie (Zoolander)

David Bowie is technically more of a music legend than an actor, but he has appeared in countless movies. However, his performance as himself in the 2001 comedy film Zoolander, starring and directed by Ben Stiller, is notable.

And it is that, while you are watching the movie, at a given moment Bowie himself appears on screen as “Let’s Dance” plays over the speakers.

David Bowie is not only remembered for his influence on the glam rock genre, but he also made a huge impact on the fashion industry with his androgynous suits. Therefore, he was the perfect person to judge a fashion competition between Zoolander and Hansel on the catwalk.

Cate Blanchett (Coffee and Cigarettes)

Eleven years after Jim Jarmusch’s short film “Coffee and Cigarettes” won the Palme d’Or, he shot several short episodes in 2003, starring celebrities playing themselves.

Each one of them shows the characters of course, smoking and having a coffee at a table discussing very banal topics. The chapter in which Cate Blanchett appears is considered the most unique of all (although Bill Murray also appears).

This chapter is without a doubt one more proof of the chameleon talent of the winner of two Oscars, since it makes it so easy to forget that she is interpreting herself.

John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich)

If you like everything surreal, you will love this movie. Spike Jonze’s bizarre dark comedy Being John Malkovich is the definitive satire film, starring John Malkovich (obviously).

The two-time Oscar nominee is understandably shocked and scared to discover that a Manhattan puppeteer (John Cusack) has been using a magical portal to walk around on his body for 15 minutes straight in this wild and bizarre comedy.

Bill Murray (Welcome to Zombieland)

We can say that whenever or almost whenever we find Bill Murray in a movie, we are seeing him or a version of himself, with Bill Murray’s specific sense of humor. But in Ruben Fleischer’s apocalyptic comedy Welcome to Zombieland, we already warned that Bill Murray literally appears as himself.

At one point in this hilarious movie, our protagonists enter Murray’s mansion. Believing that he has also fallen victim to the zombie plague, they initially take him by surprise. However, this will come later when they discover that he only wears zombie makeup to go unnoticed and play golf from time to time.

When Murray’s scare on Colombus proves “failed”, he is left bleeding to death and reflecting on the moments and regrets of his life while on the brink of death. Even now we can see how funny this person is.

Most people consider Bill Murray’s surprise appearance in Welcome to Zombieland as one of the best cameos of his career.

The whole cast (Party to the end)

This movie is special because it doesn’t just have a celebrity cameo. It doesn’t even have a handful of them. The entire cast plays comedic versions of themselves while attending a party at James Franco’s house. You’ll see familiar faces like Emma Watson, Michael Cera, Channing Tatum, Kevin Hart, Rihanna… crazy.

When the apocalypse is about to arrive, Franco and his usual co-stars – Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, etc. – find themselves trapped in their Los Angeles home, trying to “survive”.

let’s see everything: an obnoxious, demon-possessed Jonah Hill, a cocaine-snorting Michael Cera, an axe-wielding Emma Watson, and a Channing Tatum employed by a cannibalistic Danny McBride as his sex slave.

Joaquin Phoenix (I’m Still Here)

Casey Affleck’s mockumentary I’m Still Here basically recorded Joaquin Phoenix’s public breakup…or so we viewers suspect.

The film follows Phoenix after he announces his “retirement” from acting., with his smoking habit and scruffy beard, as he tries to break into the hip-hop industry. When director Casey Affleck was asked during press conferences and interviews if the film was real or a hoax, he didn’t give a very clear answer.

Joaquin Phoenix had checked into rehab five years earlier, and has continued to build an impressive filmography since the release of I’m Still Here. So it’s hard to say how much of this whole party spiral was real and how much was fake.

Neil Patrick Harris (Harold & Kumar)

In a similar vein to “Carousing to the End,” Neil Patrick Harris appeared as a caricature of himself: a drug-addled, womanizing former child star in Harold & Kumar Get The Munchies.

He was popular enough to return in the sequels, Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay and A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, while reviving his career as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother.

Harris’ performances in all three films are amazing., but he is the one that stands out the most in the second one, although he appears randomly in some points of the rest. Even when Harris is not on screen, the other characters talk about him.

Ironically, Harris didn’t come out as gay until 2006, meaning his playboy persona had to be changed in the third film to reveal that he was just “pretending” to be straight. His real-life partner, David Burtka, also makes a self-referential cameo.