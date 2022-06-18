5 things you didn’t know about the actors of ‘Jurassic World’









Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomthe contribution of the Spanish director John Anthony Bayonne to Hollywood’s most iconic dinosaur franchise. The performance of both is among the highlights for those who have enjoyed this reboot and they consider that it went unfairly unnoticed. And they’re both stars in their own right.

He first known for his role on the sitcom Parks and Recreationturned overnight into a celebrities from the A-list thanks to his signing by Marvel and his work in Guardians of the Galaxy. She got her start in movies by appearing in the movies of her father, whose name we will soon reveal, and she graduated from her thanks to M. Night Shyamalan (The forest), Lars Von Trier (Dogville) or Kenneth Branagh (as you like) and other cult filmmakers, to later make the leap to television, either as an actress (BlackMirror) either as director.

We tell you five things that perhaps you did not know about the ‘power couple’ of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomheto movie of the week on Spanish Television.

Chris Pratt is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law









Katherine Schwarzeneggeren and Chris Pratt for a walk in a park in Los Angeles GTRES the actor is married to Katherine Schwarzeneggerthe daughter of terminator, whom she met in 2018, a year after divorcing her previous partner. They got engaged in 2019 and six months later they said yes I do. “We met at church”has repeated several times the actor, who frequents the hillsong churchan evangelical organization that has been criticized by stars like Elliot Page for propagating values ​​contrary to the LGTBI collective, and frequented by many of the Hollywood elite: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gómez, Niock Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens… A choice that has not been without controversy. Like when, during the presidential campaign, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger himself spoke against Donald Trump, Chris Pratt preferred not to talk about politics and not attend a pro-Democratic political event organized by his colleagues at the Marvel factory, causing many people on the internet to call him ‘the worst of the Chrises’.

He was married to Anna Faris, the actress from Scary Movie Anna Faris and Chris Pratt They were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples for eight years. Together they have a son, Jack, born in 2012. But they broke up in 2017, a year before he met Katherine Schwarzenegger. This breakup has not been entirely without controversy either in the eyes of his fans, who recently accused him of doing a comparative offense to his ex-partner publicly thanking his new wife for giving him a healthy daughter, since his son Jack has health problems. However, although other reasons are speculated, Anna Faris attributed their breakup to the fact that they did not know how to deal with the fact that they were both Hollywood starsand especially the competitiveness she felt regarding her husband’s career.

Bryce Dallas Howard is the daughter of Ron Howard Yeah that Ron Howard: the one who starred in the series Happy Daysappeared in the George Lucas film American Graffiti and has directed films of the stature of Splash, Willow, Apollo 13 (which was nominated for several Academy Awards), A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code Y Angels and Demons among others and, more recently, Han Solo: A Star Wars Storys. Bryce Dallas Howard’s debut as an actress was as an extra in fatherhood (Sweet home…sometimes!), directed by his father, and owes him his beginnings in show business, although for a time tried to get papers without using his last name (That is, until he realized that Bryce Dallas sounded “like a porn star’s name”). She later became a professional actress and director and her father makes an appearance in a documentary she shot for Apple TV+: Dad’s.







The Mandalorian (Disney+)

He has also directed the series starwars: The Mandalorian two of the most applauded episodes of The Mandalorian, the shrine Y the heiress, have the signature of Bryce Dallas Howard. But not only that: the actress is responsible for the favorite character of all fans of the saga, Baby Yoda, has acquired all the prominence he has in the series. Or rather her daughter: the little girl, six years old, saw the first storyboard from The Mandalorian and informed them that in this story… baby was missing. Jon Favreau, The showrunner of the series, he then realized that, indeed, the character could become the crucial element… And the rest is history.