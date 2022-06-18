5 facts you didn’t know about Hustle, Netflix’s most watched movie

A sports drama starring Adam Sandler has become a trend in Netflix and has been the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide since its premiere.

Is about “hustle” (Claw), a film directed by Jeremiah Zagar that premiered on Netflix last week and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, unseating “Interceptor”, the action movie that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker