5 facts you didn’t know about Hustle, Netflix’s most watched movie

A sports drama starring Adam Sandler has become a trend in Netflix and has been the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide since its premiere.

Is about “hustle” (Claw), a film directed by Jeremiah Zagar that premiered on Netflix last week and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, unseating “Interceptor”, the action movie that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

“After finding a potential star in Spain, a basketball scout in low hours wants to show that they both have what it takes to succeed in the NBA,” indicates the synopsis of the film that now heads the top 10 of Netflix.

Below we review 5 little known facts on “hustle“, the movie of the moment Netflix:

1) The original script was very different

In the original script, the character played by Adam Sandler discovered its star player in China. However, due to pressure from Netflixwhich had no business in China when production began on the film, it was decided to change the location to Mallorca, Spain.

2) Adam Sandler’s weird shirt

The character played by Adam Sandler appears wearing a T-shirt with the inscription “Federal Donut”, which refers to a famous restaurant that currently exists in Philadelphia. The gastronomic place is not only famous for its donuts but also for its fried chicken and has a branch inside the stadium of the Philadelphia 76ers.

3) The reference to Sandler that went unnoticed

At one point in the film, a character refers to the character of Sandler like “Stan the man,” a very popular song that Sandler sang on his 2004 album called “Shhh…Don’t Tell.”

4) Juancho Hernangómez has been playing in the NBA since 2016

Juancho Hernangómez, who plays Bo Cruz in the film, has been an NBA player since 2016. He has played for several teams, including the Boston Celtics in 2021-2022, as happens with Bo at the end of the film.

5) The tattoo that very few noticed

Bo Cruz’s character has tattoos on her right arm and chest in honor of her daughter Lucía and her mother Paola. As for his left arm, at one point he says that he has it blank because he never had a relationship with his father. Paola tells him at one point that Stan is the oak of her and that he ended up taking the place of his father. This is why in the final scenes of the film it can be seen that Bo has an oak tree tattooed on his left arm with the phrase “Never Back Down”.

