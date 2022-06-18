4 Nicolas Cage movies recommended to watch this weekend on streaming platforms

Related news

This Friday June 17 has finally premiered in Spain The unbearable weight of enormous talenthethe comedy in which Nicolas Cage he demonstrates his ability to laugh at himself by playing a fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage himself. To celebrate the trajectory of an actor who flees from all possible labels, this weekend we recommend four films that will make clear the versatility of an actor who is about to turn 40 in the mecca of cinema. Action, science fiction, crime comedy and romance. There are stories for all tastes and you can find them on streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus+, Filmin and Disney+.

If you prefer to visit the movie theater, here you can find the best releases on the billboard. If instead you want to stay on the sofa in your house, here we leave you the recommendations of series to marathon.

‘The Rock’ (Disney+)

Nicolas Cage in ‘The Rock’.



what is it about

Francis Hummel wants compensation for the families of soldiers killed on secret missions. After stealing 16 missiles equipped with poison gas, he takes over Alcatraz and threatens to launch them on San Francisco. To resolve the situation, the FBI sends a biological weapons specialist and the only escapee from the notorious prison to the island.

why you should see it

Michael Bay’s second film work is the film that best helped define the sweeping style of a director obsessed with explosions, the most testosterone frenzy, action sequences, heart-stopping editing and a familiar sense of predictability. that makes you enjoy what is about to happen before the screen even more.

As if that wasn’t enough, The rock benefits from one of the juiciest and most cinematographic locations in the United States, Alcatraz prison, and an electric duel between Nicolas Cage and a legend like Sean Connery. The star of the show is, however, a Michael Bay as tacky as he is unleashed that he had just met after his debut a year earlier with Two rogue policemen. If someone says they don’t like Bay’s movies, make sure they’ve seen it before The rock.

‘Moon Spell’ (Film)

Cher and Nicolas Cage were a couple in ‘Moon Spell’.



what is it about

Loretta, a widow of Italian origin who lives in New York, decides to marry Johnny, a weak-willed bachelor whom she manipulates as she pleases. Suddenly, Johnny has to go to Sicily to visit his sick mother; he then asks Loretta to take care of inviting her brother Ronnie, from whom he has been estranged for a long time, to the wedding.

why you should see it

Nicolas Cage would have to wait eight more years to receive the Oscar for his devastating performance as a man who wants to kill himself by drinking in Leaving Las Vegas. Those who did end up with a golden statuette in 1987 were Cher (Best Actress), Olympia Dukakis (Supporting Actress) and Original Screenplay (John Patrick Shanley), their partners in the delicious Moon spell.

just before When Harry found Sally started a revolution in the romantic comedy genre, Norman Jewinson’s film recovered the spirit of the screwball comedies from the 40s and 50s to tell the story of a widow who has two options to return to love: the quiet life that Danny Aiello’s character promises her and the passion that Nicolas Cage exudes in one of his few forays into romantic comedy . The most unforgettable love story Moon spell It is starred, however, by that mother and that daughter who are played by the extraordinary Cher and Olimpia Dukakis who, despite their discussions, are condemned to understand each other.

‘The Imposters’ (HBO Max)

Nicolas Cage in ‘The Impostors’.



what is it about

Roy and Frank are two small-time swindlers who sell gadgets to filter water. Buyers are willing to pay ten times what they are worth to get fake prizes that they never receive. Roy’s life is rather troubled: he suffers from agoraphobia, he is a compulsive manic and lacks personal relationships; sometimes he has no choice but to visit a psychoanalyst. Thanks to the therapy that he follows, he finds out that he has a teenage daughter, something that he suspected and that he had never wanted to confirm. One day, his daughter announces that she wants to meet him.

why you should see it

the imposters is Nicolas Cage’s only collaboration with Ridley Scott, one of Hollywood’s most versatile directors. The adaptation of Eric Garcia’s novel is a hooligan game of cat and mouse between two second-rate thieves and a teenage girl who promises to be the daughter of one of them. This black comedy, as entertaining as it is overwhelming at times, tells three stories in parallel and, against all odds, they all deserve to be told.

What The evil flower either Drag Me to Hell, the imposters It’s one of those movies that makes you wonder why Hollywood has never been better at squeezing the talents out of missing in action Alison Lohman.

‘Colour Out of Space’ (Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Plus+)

Promotional poster for ‘Colour Out of Space’.



what is it about

A meteor crashes near the Gardner farm, releasing an alien organism that turns the family’s quiet rural life into a colorful, hallucinogenic nightmare.

why you should see it

This adaptation of a story by HP Lovecraft is one of the most interesting, strange and seductive films since the big Hollywood studios stopped having Nicolas Cage for almost a decade until his return with The Unbearable Weight of Unbearable Talent. Halfway between fantasy, terror and nonsense, Color Out of Space offers the audience a game that they probably don’t understand but it’s hard to look away from.

Moviegoers have another reason to approach this film. Color Out of Space is the first fiction film by veteran director Richard Stanley since he was fired three days after filming The island of Dr. Moreau, an infamous film in which he was unable to control the egos of his leads, Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando. Stanley has been slow to return to the cinema, but he does so with a film that makes it clear to us that he was a filmmaker with a style and intentions that did not deserve to be buried for 25 years.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you