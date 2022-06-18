15 looks that show that Kendall Jenner is the Kardashian who knows the most about fashion

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 15 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians reached the television screens and revealed to us what has become one of the most famous families in the world. The second youngest of the clan, Kendall Jennerdebuted as a cute 11-year-old in season one, but fast-forward to 2022 (after stringing together modeling contracts and countless catwalk appearances), she’s cemented her position as Sister more fashion savvy.

Of course, stylistic taste is subjective and some might argue that Kim is more deserving of this title, but when it comes to promoting cult brands, experimenting with unconventional combinations and being generally one of the favorite muses of the fashion worldKendall takes the cake.

Since blazers tailored or sexy lingerie dresses to shirts oversized and micro skirts, Kendall has worn too many standout looks to mention them all in one article. So we have limited ourselves to selecting the 15 looks of Kendall Jenner that are worth reviewing in detail in search of your next inspiration.

May 2022

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Top Dolce & Gabbana Floral Print Pencil Skirt

April 2022

Printed dress by Loewe Balenciaga platform sandals

March 2022

Gray Mini Dress by Theory

March 2022

Green Pants by Rotate

January 2022

Blazer by Maison Margiela B Sides Jeans

October 2021

Balenciaga Black Pants

September 2021

Prada Beige Pants

June 2021

April 2021

Balenciaga Oversized Black Blazer Coperni Leather Look Pants

April 2021

White Shirt by Valentino

March 2021

March 2021

Cargo pants from Cinq to sept

November 2020

White pants by Loro Piana

February 2020

Saint Laurent Leather Blazer Monki Printed Pants

September 2019

Versace Printed Dress Sandals by Amina Muaddi

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez