15 looks that show that Kendall Jenner is the Kardashian who knows the most about fashion
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 15 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians reached the television screens and revealed to us what has become one of the most famous families in the world. The second youngest of the clan, Kendall Jennerdebuted as a cute 11-year-old in season one, but fast-forward to 2022 (after stringing together modeling contracts and countless catwalk appearances), she’s cemented her position as Sister more fashion savvy.
Of course, stylistic taste is subjective and some might argue that Kim is more deserving of this title, but when it comes to promoting cult brands, experimenting with unconventional combinations and being generally one of the favorite muses of the fashion worldKendall takes the cake.
Since blazers tailored or sexy lingerie dresses to shirts oversized and micro skirts, Kendall has worn too many standout looks to mention them all in one article. So we have limited ourselves to selecting the 15 looks of Kendall Jenner that are worth reviewing in detail in search of your next inspiration.
May 2022
April 2022
March 2022
March 2022
January 2022
October 2021
September 2021
June 2021
April 2021
April 2021
March 2021
March 2021
November 2020
February 2020
September 2019
This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez