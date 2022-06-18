11 Movies Adam Sandler Got Serious In

We know, Adam Sandler is not exactly the most prestigious actor in Hollywood. His comedies are usually received by reviews between bad and horrible, and his agreement with Netflix, from which some of the platform’s greatest public successes have come, has always been viewed with some condescension by the specialized press. And even so, Sandler is one of the actors most loved by a large part of the public, who continues to watch his films without prejudice and with great pleasure every time he releases them.

But the ‘Little Nicky’ actor’s relationship with the more “respectable” part of the industry isn’t entirely bad. Every once in a while Sandler gets involved in a project where, whether it’s comedy or drama, he can prove that having been in eighty projects (and starring in a lot of them) has taught him a thing or two about acting. . He did it in 2019 with ‘Diamonds in the rough’, so far the film that has earned him the most praise. He even positioned him as one of the biggest contenders in the 2020 awards race, although the Oscars did not get to nominate him: he had to “settle” for many nominations in critics’ awards and in independent circuits. That is no small thing, among others he won the award for Best Actor at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Now Adam Sandler gets serious again in ‘Claw’, the movie for which Netflix has released the trailer, and in which Sandler signs a new love letter to a sport, this time basketball. We can whet your appetite with this review of the most dramatic roles in Adam Sandler’s career.