11 Movies Adam Sandler Got Serious In
A24Netflix
We know, Adam Sandler is not exactly the most prestigious actor in Hollywood. His comedies are usually received by reviews between bad and horrible, and his agreement with Netflix, from which some of the platform’s greatest public successes have come, has always been viewed with some condescension by the specialized press. And even so, Sandler is one of the actors most loved by a large part of the public, who continues to watch his films without prejudice and with great pleasure every time he releases them.
But the ‘Little Nicky’ actor’s relationship with the more “respectable” part of the industry isn’t entirely bad. Every once in a while Sandler gets involved in a project where, whether it’s comedy or drama, he can prove that having been in eighty projects (and starring in a lot of them) has taught him a thing or two about acting. . He did it in 2019 with ‘Diamonds in the rough’, so far the film that has earned him the most praise. He even positioned him as one of the biggest contenders in the 2020 awards race, although the Oscars did not get to nominate him: he had to “settle” for many nominations in critics’ awards and in independent circuits. That is no small thing, among others he won the award for Best Actor at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Now Adam Sandler gets serious again in ‘Claw’, the movie for which Netflix has released the trailer, and in which Sandler signs a new love letter to a sport, this time basketball. We can whet your appetite with this review of the most dramatic roles in Adam Sandler’s career.
Advertising – Continue reading below
IMDb note: 6.9
One of the keys to Adam Sandler is that he may be playing a ridiculous role or making a movie that some would consider silly, but he takes it seriously. In this romantic comedy from 1998, he managed to star in an adorable love story in which, moreover, he found a perfect partner in Drew Barrimore. The chemistry that they give off gave for two of the best films of the comedian’s career.
Synopsis: Robbie is a singer and Julia is a waitress, and they are both engaged… but to the wrong person. Fortune will intervene to help them discover each other.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, for rent.
IMDb note: 6.4
Available on Netflix.
Yes, this 1999 movie is a comedy. And as such, it was made for Sandler’s usual audience (usually teenagers with a penchant for scatological and thug humor), but at the heart of this story was a truly moving tale of communion between two children. It’s not Sandler’s first film with heart, one of his film’s inherent qualities, but it was the first time Sandler looked at himself in the mirror of drama. The drama of not wanting to grow, or not being able to.
Synopsis: A lazy law graduate adopts a boy to impress his girlfriend, but nothing goes as planned and he becomes the unlikely adoptive father.
IMDb Note: 7.3
Available on Filmin and Movistar+.
The highest peaks of Adam Sandler’s career, at least as far as dramatic roles are concerned, occur when he meets some independent filmmakers. His oddities as an actor and his somewhat pathetic presence make him perfect for certain characters, like this poor devil in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2002 film.
Synopsis: A salesman with psychological problems establishes a romantic relationship with an English woman, while being extorted by a hot telephone line.
IMDb Note: 6.4
Available on Netflix.
Sandler and Paz Vega (!) have the honor of having starred in one of the few films by James L. Brooks, the filmmaker who directed such delights as ‘The Force of Affection’ and ‘Better… impossible’. Although this from 2004 is not his best film, it is a comforting love story in times of multiculturalism and migration that draws smiles. One of Sandler’s specialties, of course.
Synopsis: When a rich LA family hires a beautiful Mexican housewife, everyone’s life turns upside down in gleefully wacky ways in this comedy of manners and mayhem.
IMDb Note: 6.8
The same year that ‘Spanglish’ Sandler released this, one of the films that many remember most fondly of his career. At Barrymore’s side again, this story of a lover who repeats over and over again his first date with his girlfriend, with a type of mental illness that makes him start from scratch every day, is much more exciting than funny. .
Synopsis: Henry Roth is a man afraid of commitment until he meets the beautiful Lucy. They like each other and Henry believes that he has finally found the girl of his dreams, until he discovers that he has lost his short-term memory and forgets everything that has happened each day.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, for rent.
IMDb Note: 6.4
Available on Movistar+.
Okay, on the surface it’s just another Adam Sandler comedy. But once again, the actor is capable of building a three-dimensional character whose inner drama uncovers between laughs and laughs in this covert 2006 remake of ‘How beautiful it is to live!’
Synopsis: A workaholic architect finds a universal remote control that allows him to fast-forward and rewind different parts of his life. Complications arise when the command begins to override their decisions.
‘Somewhere in memory’
IMDb note: 7.4
Available for rent on RakutenTV and Apple TV.
You don’t automatically think of Adam Sandler when you hear “9/11 drama.” And yet Mike Binder dared in 2007 to unite these two concepts and the thing went well. It is one of the films of the actor’s career with the best reviews, which highlighted above all the chemistry he had with Don Cheadle.
Synopsis: A man who lost his family in the 9/11 attack on New York City meets an old classmate from college. Rekindling the friendship seems to help her recover from his pain.
IMDb Note: 6.3
Available for rent on Apple TV and Google Play.
After ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ and ‘Embarrassing Mess’, Judd Apatow moved into darker, more adult territory with this 2009 dramedy about supposedly funny people having a rough time. Judging by roles like this, Sandler loves to explore the more tragic side of him, the one that every comedian has inside.
Synopsis: The comedian George Simmons discovers that he has a terminal illness. Eager to form a true friendship, he agrees to take a rookie under his wing as an opening act.
‘Men, women & children’
IMDb Note: 6.6
Available on HBO Max.
It is not exactly Jason Reitman’s best-reviewed film, but the director of ‘Juno’ signed this drama in 2014 with perhaps too many characters and plots, among which Sandler plays a father who gossips about the pornography his son sees. The kind of pathetic, slightly sad humor that he is so good at.
Synopsis: A group of high school teens and their parents try to navigate the many ways the Internet has changed their relationships, their communications, their self-images, and their love lives.
‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’
IMDb Note: 6.9
Available on Netflix.
This time Sandler was allied not only with an author of the stature of Noah Baumbach (both have signed some of his best films on Netflix, curiously) but also surrounded himself with a cast of scandal (Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, Sigourney Weaver…). And far from just being up to par, it may offer one of the best performances of this family drama premiered on the streaming platform (and at Cannes, when the festival was still talking to Netflix) in 2017.
Synopsis: An estranged family gathers in New York City to celebrate their father’s artwork.
IMDb Note: 7.4
Available on Netflix.
This may be the most memorable, awkward, exhilarating, and magnetic role of Adam Sandler’s career. Wrapped in an odyssey with overtones of tragedy, this man who cannot help but bet everything, including his life, is always at the center of an urgent and dangerous journey under neon lights. The collaboration with the Safdie brothers turned out so well that it is said that the three of them are already preparing something else together… Let them do what they want, they have our attention.
Synopsis: In the diamond district of New York, Howard Ratner, the famous jeweler, must pay off an important debt.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below