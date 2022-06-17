Zelensky is the Justin Bieber of international politics, a pop star

President Zelensky wants membership as soon as possible. But Europe is divided: some countries are in solidarity with Kiev, others consider the geopolitically too bold signal towards Putin.

And Olaf Scholz, the premier of the most powerful European economy? He doesn’t get too out of balance, as he usually does. Olaf Scholz arrives in the courtyard of the Marienpalast in Kiev on a black Toyota SUV, right after the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and before the French President Emmanuel Macron. Volodymyr Zelenskii waits in front of the residence, in an olive green T-shirt and with tired eyes, just like the world has known him for months.

Ukraine should join the EU, but at what price?

A handshake, a short chat: Zelensky speaks, Scholz nods. The chancellor carries his work bag with him, which he places on the ground to greet others and that one Ukrainian soldier immediately kidnaps. In the photo Macron, Zelensky Draghi and the Romanian president Klaus Johannis, who has also come, let their arms dangle, only Scholz crosses his hands almost permanently in front of his stomach. Seems a little tense.

The negotiations are long and tight. Just five days after the Russian attack began, Zelensky made it clear what he expected from the EU. “We are also struggling to be equal members of Europe“, He said via live video link to the European Parliament, his face larger than normal on the screens of the plenary hall in Brussels. ‘Therefore prove that you are on our side. Show that you are truly European. ‘

The MEPs and the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen applauded standing up. On Thursday, Zelensky took a step closer to his goal of driving quickly his country in the EU. The three major EU economic powers have pledged to support Ukraine’s accession to the EU. It was the main message of this meeting for a few hours, sung with four voices at a press conference in the idyllic park of the Presidential Palace.

“Today is a historic day for Europe “Draghi enthused. The EU candidacy is “the key to building a strong and lasting protective shield,” said Johannis. “The four of us are in favor to the status of candidate for immediate accession of Ukraine, ”Macron said. And Olaf Scholz said: “Ukraine is part of the European family”. However, it is remained hesitant in matters of weapons.

The Ukrainian president was grateful and “very satisfied”. But he must have been aware that his guests hadn’t addressed what is perhaps the most important point: which ones conditions will subject the EU the granting of candidate status. But that will decide whether Ukraine will soon become a candidate country – or a certain point in the distant future -. Scholz hinted at this when he talked about a path to the EU that it was “Full of prerequisites”.

There trip to Kiev it gave the protagonists the opportunity to cover up fractures and disagreements, knowing full well how divided Europe is on this issue. Countries like Portugal, Spain, i Netherlands and Denmark they have serious concerns that Ukraine will join the EU too quickly. Also for Poles and Baltic countries, things can hardly go fast enough.

Zelensky tries to take advantage of the moment, but not everyone agrees

Germany, France and Italy should therefore play a mediating role, Scholz, Macron and Draghi agreed when they sat together in a ‘saloon’ compartment to more than two hours on their journey on the train, they talked for a long time and, it is said, drank a lot of wine. Even a train journey has something unifying. But soon it should finish with harmony again. Why Zelensky’s demands for swift membership threw the EU into a dilemma: Could it quickly secure full membership in Ukraine throwing their rules overboard, which by most is considered impossible.

Furthermore, this would alienate the countries of the Western Balkans, who have been trying in vain for years to enter the EU. On the other hand, slamming the door in the face of Ukrainians in the middle of the war would amount to a political gesture of abandonment Ukraine by the EU. It is therefore likely that the heads of state and government at the Brussels summit at the end of next week they will keep perspective of candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, but with perhaps difficult conditions for membership.

There visit of Scholz, Macron and Draghi to Kiev he did not clarify the position of the EU, especially since the three already have problems agreeing on the details, not to mention the other 24 members. Macron is considered the biggest skeptic of the trio. To the chagrin of the Kiev government, the Frenchman said Vladimir Putin shouldn’t be humiliated too much and that Ukrainians will one day they will have to negotiate with him.

In a ceremony in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Macron named Ukraine a “member of the heart of our Europe” for its fighting spirit. But then he made it clear that the fact of being considered European it does not mean that Ukraine will become there anytime soon. It will take several years, to join, he did mean the French president.

Of the three, Draghi is the strongest supporter clear membership prospects for Ukraine. EU diplomats now even place Italy in the camp of the Poles and Baltics, who they ask with vehemently candidate status. And Scholz? It is somewhere in between, as is often the case. This was also evident in Kiev, where the chancellor could not resist remembering to Ukraine the regulations: “For accession to the European Union clear criteria apply, which all candidates must satisfy “.

In Ukraine, on the other hand, the country is believed to have the right to unconditional candidate status. Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainians “deserve this right”. The Ukrainian human rights activist and the democracy Oleksandra Matvyychuk he sees it thus: “In this war, Ukraine is fighting on the side of freedom against authoritarianism and is fighting for Europe”. That is why the EU must support them with a view to membership. “Anything else would be one victory for Putin ”.

What about North Macedonia? And Montenegro and Serbia?

Grant candidate status to Ukraine it is extremely important for the democratic development of the country. Zelenskii didn’t just befriend his requests. The Ukrainian president is “the Justin Bieber of international politics, a pop star, a serial hero “, swore a prominent Western European diplomat. “We are all extras in a series that he wrote himself.” There Germany in particular risks being accused by Zelenskii responsible for the fact that Ukraine did not win the war.

TO Berlin, meanwhilean attempt is made to belittle the debate on membership: “Candidate status is mainly a political-psychological concept, it has no legal dimension ”, according to government circles. It might be formally correct, but the EU has given a meaning of the term itself, selling candidate status for years as a reward for the countries’ reforms require membership, without being too specific about when it will be granted this status.

This principle can be seen in the example of North Macedonia. Eighteen years ago, the country, then called Macedonia, applied to join the EU. First forced by Greece to change its name to North Macedonia, the republic of two million inhabitants must now deal with the false objections of neighboring Bulgaria. The country meets all the requirements for membership in an almost exemplary way, and hopes that the next generation of young people will at least be accepted into the vestibule of the European community of values ​​- but now they must stand by and watch as Ukraine surpasses with the status of a war victim –.

How is happening in North Macedonia, other Balkan countries are doing the same. After obtaining candidate status, Montenegro and Serbia each waited two years for the start of accession negotiations: Albania still has to be patient and Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are not yet candidates for membership. “The prospects for the Balkan countries are a sometimes more rosy, sometimes darker“Says an EU diplomat.

The EU is pushing the new Ukrainian child prodigy to the fore

The fact that the application for admission Ukrainian was drawn up within a few months caused anger in the Balkans. “It is indecent, not to say shameless, how the EU is now pushing in close-up the new Ukrainian child prodigy“, Affirm people close to the Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić. Since the promise of enlargement in 2003 in Thessaloniki, Greece, there have been “many bad fouls” against the Balkan countries.

TO apparently, Macron’s most recent proposal founding another antechamber for the applicants with a “European political community” did not raise the mood, quite the contrary. The political scientist Vedran Džihić agrees that frustration is rife in the Western Balkans: “People in the North Macedonia and Albania they became more and more tired. Not to mention Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the confidence in a future in the EU it has long been buried.

“For China, this is an opportunity to gain a foothold in Europe. Close cooperation already exists with Serbia. Disappointment with the EU also leads to solidarity with the Russian warmongers in the region ”. This is said by Marko Troschanowski, president of the think tank Societas Civilis, who also stated that this is “mainly due to the frustration with the process of enlargement of Europe ”.

THE Western Balkans should therefore be a deterrent for Zelensky But he doesn’t want EU membership at some point, but as soon as possible, no ifs and buts -.

