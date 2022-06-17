Zac Efron will star in the film about the Von Erich family

Unstoppable is Zac Efron, an actor who goes from production to production. Now, the handsome actor is gearing up to star in A24’s “The Iron Claw” in a role that has yet to be revealed.

The film is about the rise and fall of the famous Von Erich wrestling family, from the 1960s to the present day.

According to the official synopsis, the drama is based on this wrestling dynasty that had a huge impact on the sport. With Fritz Von Erich as their patriarch, the family produced some of the most popular wrestlers in all of Texas, Collider noted.

Von Erich had six children, five of whom became wrestlers, while his first son, Jack, died at the age of six. Kevin is the second oldest and only surviving member of that generation.

David Von Erich, known as “The Yellow Rose of Texas”, died in Tokyo at the age of 25 in February 1984. The official cause of death appears to have been a ruptured intestine, although there is a theory that it was an overdose. of drugs.

Kerry Von Erich, known as “The Texas Tornado,” found the most success in the business by winning both the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He committed suicide in February 1993. While Mike Von Erich overdosed in 1987 at age 23, and Chris, the youngest, committed suicide at age 21 in 1991.

“The Iron Claw” will be directed by Sean Durkin. Durkin’s previous directing work includes 2020’s “The Nest” and the Southcliffe series. He will also write the screenplay for the film Tessa Ross, while Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman will serve as producers.

On the other hand, it was learned that Zac Efron has also joined Nicole Kidman and Joey King in an untitled romantic comedy for Netflix, which will be directed by Richard LaGravanese.

The actor is currently starring in the new version of “Firestarter” for Universal. Without a doubt, the acclaimed artist is going through one of his best moments in the film industry.