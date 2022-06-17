you will fall in love with this woman

Literature is full of paradoxes, of authors who masterfully recreated realities that they never knew or that they only knew in books. One of the most relevant examples is that of the Italian Emilio Salgari, a library explorer, a globetrotter who barely left home. Nor is the case of the Spaniard Pío Baroja, who wrote works such as Zalacain the adventurer without shedding his plush slippers.

But if a literary contradiction is especially painful and tender at the same time, it is that of the Danish Karen Christentze Dinesen (1885-1962), who has gone down in history with her married name, Karen Blixen, or with her more famous pseudonym, Isak Dinesen. As Isak Dinesen signed two works that, even if he had written nothing else, would have guaranteed his passport to literary Olympus: Memories of Africa Y Babette’s Feast.





The first is a novel. The second is a short story, originally published in the short story volume anecdotes of destiny (Alfaguara). The two works were brought to the cinema with notable success with two Oscar-winning films. the well known Memories of Africa (1986), by Sydney Pollack, won seven statuettes, including best film, best director and best soundtrack (another genius of John Barry).

Not so well remembered today is the also excellent film version of Babette’s Feast (1987), by Gabriel Axel, Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, was the first Danish production to win such an award. The film greened its laurels when Pope Francis said it was one of his favorite films, perhaps because of the analogies between its plot and the generosity and love of neighbor proclaimed by Christianity.

The best thing readers can do is treat themselves to the story and watch the movie. We will try not to gut more than necessary the argument of Babette’s Feast, both that of the narration and that of the film, which have many similarities, although it is impossible to reflect in 102 minutes all the nuances of such a polyhedral story, even if it is short. Not in vain we are facing one of the most succulent feasts of literature and cinema.

The banquet that gives its name to the title, and that has much more preponderance in the film than in the story, is delicious. It is overwhelming to remember the true story of the author who made us salivate with the culinary delicacies of the French Babette, a former cook at the Café Anglais in Paris, which we have already talked about here. as she wrote anecdotes of destinywhich was published in 1958, Karen Blixen was a walking skeleton.



A very deteriorated Karen Blixen, in 1958 Life

Her ex-husband, the Swedish nobleman Bror Fredrik von Blixen-Finecke, infected her with syphilis. That, and devastating mercury-based medical treatments, undermined his health. The writer, with permanent stomach problems, barely ate and in her last years she weighed less than 36 kilos. The above photo of her, her cheekbones as sunken as a Mauthausen survivor, is disturbing. And there are worse.

And yet, that was how she looked when she described the dishes that Babette presented to her guests in a remote and austere community in Norway. Turtle soup and sherry amontillado, caviar pancakes and accompanied by a Veuve Clicquot champagne, quail in puff pastry with truffle and foie, and endive salad with mustard and a great reserve from Burgundy, cheeses and figs marinated in aged rum…



Karen Blixen / Isak Dinesen, 1930s Kenya confluences

Possibly Isak Dinesen, who came to appear in the pools for the Nobel Prize for Literature (even Ernest Hemingway himself said that she deserved it more than he), would not have taken any of all that… except champagne and wine. In 1959, a year after her story was published, the writer made her first and only trip to the United States. The photos of that room are already those of a wizened and skeletal woman.

He had an ulcer and had undergone a stomach operation in which a part of this organ was removed to try to stop the progression of the disease. For a woman with no appetite, who today would be considered a victim of anorexia nervosa, the surgery was the culmination of a perfect storm. During her stay in the United States, from January to April, she gave evidence of her eating disorders.

Our Dane had never hidden her deep respect for novelist Carson McCullers, who had a dazzling debut with The heart is a lonely hunter (Seix Barral). The admiration was mutual. The American writer felt overwhelmed by her youthful reading of Memories of Africa. They both stayed for lunch on more than one occasion. There is an excellent testimony of those encounters.

The Californian essayist and filmmaker Eve Goldberg has portrayed what one of those meals was like in Lunch with Carson (Lunch with Carson). The hostess tried to entertain her guest and invited more people, including Marilyn Monroe, for whom the Dane also had great sympathy. There are photos of the evening. The actress, who all her life fought to show that she was much more than a sex symbol, she looks delighted.



Monroe, Cullers and Dinesen Getty

Despite their physical differences, the three women had one important characteristic in common: they were all very tormented beings. In the case of Monroe and McCullers, you had to know them a little to know, but even a stranger would have said that the face was the mirror of the soul in the case of Isak Dinesen. In the United States it was evident that he was very weak and with malnutrition aggravated by alcohol and tobacco.

It was fed with white grapes and oysters. And champagne was his drink of choice. The lunch organizer was terrified when she found out and ran to stock up on those products. The meeting was a success. The three women felt as if they were old friends and had known each other since childhood. But, true to his legend, Isak Dinesen barely had a bite to eat. In a photo she is seen, yes, with a glass of wine on a table without plates.



The Danish author is buried here PD

After three days she had to be admitted to a hospital urgently with a picture of malnutrition that almost took her to the grave. She was so thin that her skin shriveled and the slightest touch from her caused a bruise. It’s hard to marry that image with that of the captivating Meryl Streep from the Sydney Pollack movie, but that’s how her real character ended. Three years later, in 1962, she passed away in Denmark. She left; her books, no.

That same year, at 36, Marilyn Monroe’s light went out, apparently from an overdose of barbiturates. In 1967, at the age of 50, Carson McCullers died of a brain hemorrhage. The best epitaph that could be dedicated to these three wonders is a variation of the final words of the film that inspired Babette’s Feast: “In Heaven you will be the great artists that God wanted you to be. How you will delight the angels!”

