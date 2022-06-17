You can really rack up damage points in ‘Minecraft’ with impalement

ads

It’s kind of crazy to think that back in 2011, when Minecraft first debuted, it was basically a virtual Lego block-building simulator. Now, there are 141 million people playing the game. And there are tons of different game modes, features, and easter eggs to keep fans of the title busy for what honestly feels like forever.

While playing the game, you may have come across the “impale” enchantment, one of 38 enchantments (at the time of writing) present in the title. So what does it do?

Source: YouTube | @JayDeeMC What does impale do in ‘Minecraft?’

The Impaler Charm was first introduced in update 1.13 of the Java edition of the game and 1.4.0 in the Bedrock edition of Minecraft along with the inclusion of tridents. Legacy consoles received this update in version TU69.

Adding impalement to a trident effectively adds additional points of damage for each hit dealt underwater. Think of yourself as a deep sea diver with a spear.

So how much damage does Impale add per hit? A significant amount, actually: 2.5 (the equivalent of 1 1/4 hearts, according to Minecraft Fandom).

While newer versions of the game had this damage applied to “all mobs and players when in contact with water, underwater, in running water, and in rain,” this was not always the case.

However, in the Java edition, only aquatic mobs would take the extra damage per hit. This includes any type of fish creature, axolotls, guardians, elder guardians, squid, turtles, glowing squid, and dolphins. If you are playing the Bedrock edition or the Java Combat Test 4 edition, then the damage is applied to everything as long as the aforementioned conditions are met.

YouTuber @RajCraft posted a helpful video on all the benefits of adding the Impaler Charm to a trident in August 2019.

First, the enchantment only works with a Trident. You can get one from a drowned villain, and according to the YouTuber, there’s a “6.2 percent” chance they’ll drop one for you to use, but there are ways to increase this percentage.

“If you have a loot three, it can go up to around 11.5 percent. So if you want a pitchfork, it’s a bit difficult, it’s weird, but… the best idea is to have a farm or go hunting. [for] with them [a] looting three sword or weapon”, they say.

Here’s how to “activate” an Impaling Charm.

What’s interesting about the Impaling Charm is that you can “stack” it up to five times on a Trident, which means you can realistically add 12.5 points of damage. So if you have a Trident full of juice, you could be dealing 21.5 damage per hit against aquatic enemies. It’s not bad at all.

Enchanting your trident with impalement works like other enchantments. Find yourself an enchanting table, or you can use an anvil with an impaling enchantment book. If you want to learn more about how to do that, you can also check out this how-to guide created by @JayDeeMC on YouTube.

There you have it and happy impalement! Have you added this enchantment to your Trident? Have you noticed that it has made your underwater skirmishes a bit easier to manage?

