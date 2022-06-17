yellow, the color that is also trending

color combinations

There are many ways to combine yellow, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. We recommend that if you are new to trying this color on your outfits, start with easy and functional combinations, such as white if you want to look fresh or black if you are looking to give it a more formal touch. If you like to take risks and try new things, contrasts are perfect for you. Colors like red, orange and fuchsia will be your best allies.

monochrome

Total yellow! Probably a outfits yellow from head to toe can look very daring. But the fact of not having color blocks helps to stylize the silhouette, it will make you look much taller and you will steal glances wherever you go. It is important that you take care that all the clothes in the outfits are the same shade of yellow and preferably the same material.

The best example is total look Valentino yellow you chose Anne Hathaway for the party of Bulgarian. She wore shorts, perfect for the season, which she elevated with a matching shirt dress with an off-the-shoulder effect. She loved it!