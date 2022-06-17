WWE would have a ‘plan B’ for Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam

As we reported yesterday, Randy Orton may not return to the ring for the remainder of the year. His absence will affect WWE’s plans regarding the company’s current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

As several media had already pointed out, initially the company had three names to challenge Reigns for his championship over the next few months. In this sense, Roman Reigns would face Riddle at WWE Money in the Bank (July 2), at Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam (July 30) already Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle (September 3).

However, these plans have changed significantly. In Riddle’s case, the fighter will have his starting opportunity tonight on Friday Night SmackDownso the champion will not appear in WWE Money in the Bank.

To this we must add the case of Randy Orton. His fight with Reigns might not happen since “The Viper” suffers a back injury that could force him to undergo surgeryin which case the rest of the year would be lost.

In this sense, during the last edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer pointed out that “There is a backup plan for Reigns, but they told us at press time that the plan was not Riddle”.

It should be remembered that since he unified the WWE and Universal Championships last April at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has not yet defended them. Meanwhile, “The Tribal Chief” will have a fairly quiet summer in terms of appearances. As we have already reported from Solowrestling, thanks to his current contract, Reigns would have a shorter schedule, which would allow you to work a smaller number of dates without missing the most important events.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.