WWE NXT UK Results June 16, 2022



WWE aired today, Thursday, June 16, 2022, a new episode of its weekly show NXT UK through WWE Network and Peacock. As usual, the British brand made the recordings from the BT Sport Studio in London, United Kingdom. This show featured a promo for Trent Seventalking about their future and Tyler Bat.

Next, we leave you with the results:



1. Tiger Turan vs. Josh Morrell

Turan works his opponent’s arm, giving him no room for response. The masked man does not give up control, hits with a Dropkick and after a few moments, connects a Diving Crossbody. Morrell is knocked out after the blow and the referee orders the end of the fight.



Winner: Tiger Turan

Josh Morrell is attended by doctors after the fight.

It is announced that Blair Davenport will soon return to NXT UK after your injury.



2. Myla Grace vs. lash legend

Despite provocations from her rival, Grace tries to attack at first. Legend supports her opponent between the ropes and hits her, causing her to fall out of the ring. Myla Grace comes back and jumps off the corner, but Legend catches her midair and slams her into the ropes before landing a Fallaway Slam.

Lash Legend uncomplicated his opponent, pressing his back with a Backbreaker. Grace resists until she counters with a series of moves, finishing with a Tiger Feint Kick plus Tornado DDT combo. Legend doesn’t go down and instantly charges back, finishing off Grace with a running Big Boot for the count of three.



Winner: Lash Legend



Saray announces in a new video that coming soon to NXT UKdemonstrating his skill.



Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon HenleyNXT 2.0 talents, announce that next week they will participate in NXT UK. Henley wants to show what she is capable of before the women’s division of the British brand. On the other hand, Briggs and Jensen focus on the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carterconfirming that they will fight for the titles.



3. Noam Dar and Sha Samuels vs. Wolfgang and Damon Kemp

Damon Kemp easily overcomes his rivals, first Samuels and then Dar, connecting a Gutwrench Suplex on the latter. Wolfgang took over, working with his partner to damage Samuels’ left arm. Noam Dar manages to change his friend, although Kemp knocks him down without much trouble.

Sha Samuels catches Kemp’s attention, allowing Dar to land a kick plus Back Elbow for the count of two. Dar and Samuels take turns reducing their opponent, neutralizing his left arm. Kemp holds on as long as he can until he manages to counterattack with a double Suplex on his opponents.

Wolfgang becomes the legal man and takes care of Samuels, connecting him with a Caber Toss plus Spear to touch the victory. Still, Dar takes over and, with the help of his friend, they make up ground. Kemp and Wolfgang remain in the ring, with the American dragging his two rivals. Dar calls the referee’s attention so that Samuels attacks his opponent’s eyes. Meanwhile, Wolfgang also takes advantage and distracts the opponent from him with a scarf. Kemp takes advantage and finishes off Samuels with a Running Powerslam for the count of three.



Winners: Wolfgang and Damon Kemp

Damon Kemp and Wolfgang shake hands in respect. Samuels gets angry and tries to get back into the ring despite Noam Dar’s warnings. Wolfgang finishes off Samuels again with a Spear, knocking him out.

Announcements for next week:

Nina Samuels vs. Saray

NXT UK Tag Team Championships: Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter (c) vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen



Trent Seven comes to the ring to speak. “The Silver Fox” remembers that he commented that he would not know what to do if he lost the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Now that they no longer have the belts, he doesn’t feel like in the past and You have made a decision about your future. asking Tyler Bate to be present.



Tyler Bat arrives in the ring to support his friend. Seven assures that he would not have been able to do anything without him, he has been privileged to work with Bate and they have had opportunities with his “other friend”, Pete Dunne. They have gone through many experiences traveling all over the world, passing through Canada, Australia, the United States, etc. Remember the moments they’ve had in NXT UK, like when they defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships or how they became NXT Champions at the Royal Albert Hall. They are special memories that he will treasure forever, thanking Bate and the fans so much for their support.

Mustache Mountain hug on a couple of occasions. However, Seven takes advantage and lands a blow to Bate’s groin. Seven yells that he never needed him and slaps his friend across the face, finishing him off with an Argentine DDT. Seven leaves Bate knocked out in the ring and walks away booing, thus closing the episode.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.