WSOP 2022: terrific final table in 2-7, Melara fights at HORSE, Dalterio hopes for 6handed

The WSOP is entering its central phase, and now there are many, day after day, the events that overlap. It follows that the results to be noted are many, with protagonists approaching the bracelet and others who, instead, disappoint and fail to bring home the result.

Our Melara he still stood out in the technical games, while in the Championship 2-7 Hellmuth He “sees” his umpteenth bracelet, but there competition it’s terrible. Occasion for Rheemwhile the German bomber Kruse he is also proving to be a true champion at the green table.

Very well Luigi Dalterioinside the 6handed tournament.

But let’s go in order.

Event # 29: $ 1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw

There was expectation for the final day of this tournament, both for the great balance that was expected (due to a count made up of three players paired in the lead), and for the presence of the Wolfsburg striker Max Kruse, who however saw finish his run in seventh position.

In the end he got it right Maxx Coleman, American who takes home his first bracelet and first prize of $ 127,000, a bigger slice of a $ 584,000 prizepool (the result of 437 entries). Only third place for Roland Israelashvili, perhaps the most experienced player at the Final Table.

Here is the payout of the final table:

Place Player Country Winnings 1 Maxx Coleman United States $ 127,809 2 Thomas Newton United States $ 78.997 3 Roland Israelashvili United States $ 53,828 4 Yuri Dzivielevski Brazil $ 37,379 5 Kenneth Po United States $ 26,464 6 Tomas Szwarcberg Mexico $ 19,108 7 Max Kruse Germany $ 14,078

Event # 30: $ 1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed

Day 2 ofEvent # 30: $ 1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed ended up with only 10 players left from an original field of 1,891. Originally, the plan was to stop with six players, but a certain balance between the contenders suggested that they stop with this number of players.

To close the day with the chiplead none other than Daniel Weinman with 6,420,000 chips, who tomorrow will return in search of his first career bracelet and the $ 255,000 prize.

Great expectation, however, for Chino Reemcurrently in third place on the list, and also looking for his first WSOP success after a long string of great results (above all, the Final Table of the Main Event in 2008, when he finished seventh).

Tomorrow we will start from this count:

PLACE PLAYER COUNTRY CHIPS BIG BLINDS 1 Daniel Weinman United States 6,420,000 64 2 Eduardo Bernal Sanchez Colombia 4,940,000 49 3 Chino Rheem United States 4,855,000 48 4 Germandio Andoni United States 4,555,000 45 5 Jamey Hendrickson United States 4,495,000 45 6 Ruslan Dykshteyn United States 3,200,000 32 7 Ferenc Deak Hungary 2,850,000 28 8 Stephen Song United States 2,665,000 26 9 Oliver Weis Germany 1,610,000 16 10 Lautaro Guerra Spain 1,300,000 13

Event # 31: $ 10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship

Yesterday we said it: pay attention to this tournament because of a series of top players in the running who aspire to the title. And in fact, today, at the end of Day 2, there are 10 players left and it is a terrifying field: if the former online phenomenon Brian Hastings is chipleader (with 1,365,000), they are still in the running Daniel Zack (with two bracelets already, the last one the other day in event # 15), Shaun Deeb (5 times title and in particular form in these WSOP, also due to a frenzied multitabling) and “his majesty” Phil Hellmuth.

Tomorrow’s final table is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular of the 2022 WSOP, and the hunt for the $ 292,000 bracelet and first-place prize is wide open.

We will restart from this count:

1 Brian Hastings 1,365,000 2 Eric Wasserson 1,350,000 3 Marco Johnson 1,105,000 4 Jordan Siegel 725,000 5 Andrew Kelsall 540,000 6 Daniel Zack 535,000 7 Shaun Deeb 435,000 8 Phil Hellmuth 380,000 9 Yuval Bronshtein 280,000 10 Ali Eslami 170,000

Event # 32: $ 1,500 HORSE

Horse is awaited by all top pros with great emotion, as it is by far the most technical discipline in the WSOP universe (or at least one of the most complex).

773 players have signed up at Bally’s, and of these 249 will return tomorrow. Among them, ours Maurizio Melara: by now it is no longer a novelty to see him fight among the giants of poker in technical disciplines, for his consistency in low-cost events is so great.

It’s Japanese Tamon Nakamura to bag as a chipleader, with 311,000. Behind him, beware of none other than a Max Kruse: the German striker, by now, can be considered a “regular” of the World Series, as he entered this tournament a few minutes after having obtained the seventh place at event # 29, which we talked about a few lines above. For the bomber, 224,000 chips are packed. The fearsome Pole is also in the top 10 Dzmitry Urbanovich with 189,000.

But the various are still inside Frederik Jensen (164,000), Phil Ivey (105,000), Fabrice Soulier (85,000), Michael Mizrachi (76,000), Mike Matusow (45,000) and the defending champion Anthony Zinno (122,000).

Our Melara, as mentioned, navigates in the middle of the table, with 70,500 chips.

The wait for Day 2, therefore, is palpable, and we will start again with the hunt for the bracelet and the $ 196,000 first prize from this situation:

1 Tamon Nakamura 311,000 2 Max Kruse 224,000 3 Nathaniel Parenti 206.500 4 John Fahmy 203,500 5 Natascha Stamm 202,000 6 Robert Kearse 196.500 7 Dzmitry Urbanovich 189,000 8 Eric Rodawig 180,500 9 Shirley Rosario 172,000 10 Daniel Plonsker 171,000

Event # 33: $ 3,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em

After 21 30-minute levels of play, the first day of Event # 33: $ 3,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em is officially completed.

Huge success for this tournament, with 1,350 starting entrants forming a total prize pool of $ 3,599,160. 55 players are still in contention who will return tomorrow for a first place prize of $ 594,079 and the coveted WSOP gold bracelet.

Look at everyone from above Nino Ullmann , capable of accumulating a stack of 2,565.00. Behind him, Rayan Chamas with 2,500,000. Third place in pink, with Vanessa Kade which has packed 2,290,000. Watch out for the three-time bracelet Davidi Kitaialso in the upper parts of the count.

Field is very interesting today, if you think that the various players were eliminated during the tournament Chris Moormanthe champions of the Main Event Martin Jacobson And Ryan Riess, Kristen Foxen, Chance Kornuth, Joseph Cheongin addition to the champion de Paris Saint Germain Neymar Jr.

Traces of blue here too, with Luigi Dalterio still in the running, with 625,000 chips and great confidence for tomorrow.

This is the top 10 from which we will start again, at blinds 10,000-25,000 with 25,000 before:

1 Nino Ullmann 2,565,000 2 Rayan Chamas 2,500,000 3 Vanessa Kade 2,290,000 4 Abbas Heidari 2,145,000 5 Dylan Linde 1,910,000 6 Taylor Paur 1,660,000 7 Joseph Antar 1,650,000 8 Keith Lehr 1,510,000 9 Jason Moyer 1,475,000 10 Davidi Kitai 1,470,000

Photo Courtesy of Pokernews