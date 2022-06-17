World Cup 2026: FIFA announces the cities in which the World Cup matches of the United States, Mexico and Canada will be played

Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will be the three Mexicans among the 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday.

The World Cup will be held that year for the first time simultaneously in three countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United States will have 11 of the 16 World Cup cities, Mexico with three and Canada with two.

And Mexico will set a new record, by becoming the first country to host the World Cup three times (1970, 1986, 2026).

