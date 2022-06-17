World Cup 2026: FIFA announces the cities in which the World Cup matches of the United States, Mexico and Canada will be played

Drafting

June 16, 2022

image source, Getty Images

Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will be the three Mexicans among the 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday.

The World Cup will be held that year for the first time simultaneously in three countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United States will have 11 of the 16 World Cup cities, Mexico with three and Canada with two.

And Mexico will set a new record, by becoming the first country to host the World Cup three times (1970, 1986, 2026).

In total, 22 cities had applied to host the World Cup matches.

“It was very difficult. All the cities [candidatas] They did a fantastic job, but we had to make a selection,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in making the announcement.

The headquarters in Mexico will be:

Mexico City

Guadalajara

Monterey

The locations in the United States will be in:

Seattle

San Francisco

The Angels

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

houston

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

FIFA did not announce which will be the venues for the opening and final of the 2026 World Cup, something about which there is great expectation since it was announced that there will be three host countries.

“We will take our time for that decision,” said Gianni Infantino, head of FIFA. The choice of the 16 cities responds, according to Infantino, to FIFA’s desire to “ensure that fans do not have to travel a lot, so that everyone has a fantastic experience.”

Qatar 2022, which kicks off on November 21, will be the last World Cup under the current 32-team format. After playing three games in the group stage, the two teams with the best results from each group will qualify for the round of 16.

It is expected that from the 2026 World Cup, in which 48 teams will participate, there will be changes in the qualification system. Although FIFA has not yet given information about it.