Women’s sweat, flatulence, beach sand… The weirdest things you can buy on the internet

Everything is sold on the Internet, even the sweat of the breasts. Photo: Getty Images.

The internet is bottomless. It is like an unexplored abyss whose end nobody knows, and this magnitude also affects electronic commerce: there is something for everyone. One already knows that practically everything can be found on Amazon, and beyond its confines the offer is still superior.

We wanted to bring together some of the most extravagant products that you can receive in your home. Who is not excited to receive a boat with sweat? Believe it or not, it is sold and, in fact, it is a success. But without going to extremes so… physical, there are other products that you would never imagine that you could receive at home.

Become a millionaire selling flatulence

The devotion and passion that some stars unleash in the firmament of social networks knows no limits, and we mean it literally. a famous tiktoker Australian has billed a whopping 200,000 dollars sending glass jars with their wind inside. Yes, sending farts or flatulence, as you prefer.

Stephanie Matto, a well-known influencer on TikTok, decided to test the loyalty of her followers with a masterful move: selling her farts and recording the process. The video went viral and the farts were trading upwards until reaching the figure that we have mentioned. Her only problem was that her health suffered and she had to be hospitalized (although apparently, once she recovered, she went back to business).

breast sweat

If the air thing seemed strange to you, wait for the next ‘product’ that the same protagonist has devised: sell boats with the sweat of her breasts. You can keep scratching your head, but Matto is already cashing in and selling for $500 a pot. And so you can do the numbers, he claims to send an average of ten boats a day.

As it does? She sits in the sun by the pool (we deduce that the overwhelming sun in Australia will accelerate the processes), and when her body breaks into a sweat, she places a bottle between her breasts and collects the liquid, which is priced at the level of a noble metal, such as you have been able to verify

Germans selling sand from Majorcan beaches on eBay

The farts and sweat thing, hey, this entrepreneur doesn’t hurt anyone (except herself, but that’s another topic). However, when the injured party is the environment, things change, and in fact it overcomes the barrier of legality. In this situation are an unspecified group of Germans, who sell sand from Majorcan beaches on eBay.

We put you in context: a half-depressed German after leaving behind the turquoise waters of the Balearic Islands and entering the gray and gloomy sky of the Länders, is capable of anything. Until he jumped on eBay and bought boats of sand from the long-awaited Balearic Islands from him. But as we have pointed out, they are violating environmental laws since the islands cannot take anything from nature (they are protected); the point is that it is very difficult to control these ‘poachers’, both boat in hand in the sand, and in the network.

Doll to practice circumcisions (yes, you can buy it)

And finally, and without abandoning the field of strange products, one can buy a doll to practice circumcisions on Amazon. Do not worry, because we are not dealing with anything fetishistic or any illegal practice: it is an object aimed at medical students who want to entertain themselves at home while they learn with a scalpel in hand.

If you are in this situation or you want to live strange experiences when receiving a package at home, surely you can entertain yourself by acquiring some of these extravagances online. Of course, we don’t know what one can do after a pot of sweat or flatulence at home…

