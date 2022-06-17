Will we get to see the sequel to ‘Edge of Tomorrow’? Emily Blunt isn’t sure

Is not that edge of tomorrow It was a blockbuster in 2014, but sci-fi fans developed an instant fondness for it. The idea of ​​mixing action, alien invasions and the resource of the temporary loop that was used so much a posteriori (since happy day of your death up to the most recent Palm Springs) was very celebrated, and those involved have not stopped trying to pull off a sequel since then. in 2018 Doug Limanits director, even said that it was very possible that this was his next film, bearing the title Live Die Repeat and Repeat… but the years passed. And in 2020 the pandemic broke out.

In all this time we have barely heard anything about the sequel to edge of tomorrowalthough its members have not exactly been quiet. Tom Cruiseits new protagonist, has been involved in new installments of Mission Impossible (directed curiously by Christopher McQuarriescreenwriter of edge of tomorrow), while Doug Liman premiered both confined What Chaos Walking (without much celebration among critics) and Emily Blunt was eager to do the same with a quiet place 2. Blunt has been the one to give a (disappointing) update on the status of the project.

And it is that, according to Blunt, the film is too expensive to make and Warner Bros., while dealing with the ravages of the pandemic, is not at all clear. “Honestly, I think the movie might be too expensive,” explained on the show Howard Stern. “I don’t know how we’re going to do it and I think it’s difficult to align everyone’s schedules. I would love to. Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We would all love to do it. But I think that until we figure out what’s going on in the industry…what is ultimately going to be the roadmap for the kind of movies that people want to make?”

edge of tomorrow It wasn’t a convincing enough success for the major to take a chance on a sequel under the current circumstances, which is a real shame considering the already written script (“a sequel that is a prequel”Liman explained) seems to be very stimulating. This was stated by Blunt herself a few months ago: “The script is really promising, but I don’t know when it’s all going to line up. But there’s something going on, for sure, it’s a great idea.”

That Live Die Repeat and Repeat do not get ahead is far from meaning that Liman and Cruise have stopped collaborating together, since both are involved in the millionaire occurrence of the actor starring in a movie shot in space.

