Why George Clooney turned down $35 million

Imagine that a businessman offered to charge you 35 million dollars (30 million euros in exchange) for a single day of work. Most likely, like most of the population, you accepted them, since 35 million is many millions. In fact, it’s probably more than you could earn in all your years of work, which is saying something. And if you start to imagine the number of things you could do with that money, turn off and let’s go: if you travel, if you have dinner, if you buy a house, some whim. You could even do something charitable, help the world with your money. In short: that the There are so many possibilities that the safest thing is that you would accept that money.

The occurrence of a situation like the one we have described is obviously quite unlikely, except if we are talking about the big Hollywood stars who They handle very high caches and earn millionaire salaries for each of your jobs.

Precisely, one of these great stars of the seventh art had the opportunity to collect 35 million dollars for a single day of work. We talk about George Clooneyone of the most popular men in all of Hollywood.

The actor, who rose to fame with his role as Doug Ross in the television series ER and who in recent years has positioned himself as one of the most interesting directors on the scene thanks to films like Goodnight, and Good Luck or Los Ides of March, In his day he received a job offer for which he would charge 35 million dollars for working one day. No more no less. However, and as surprising as it may seem, the actor ended up rejecting the offer.

A matter of principle

go ahead that $35 million doesn’t mean the same to George Clooney as it does to a normal person and ordinary that you have to wake up every day to go to the office, but still the decision to reject this huge amount of money can be a bit shocking. Especially when you consider what he would have charged for a single day’s work.

Naturally, behind this rejection there is a pretty solid reason, which the actor shared during an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian. During the chat, the interviewer, Hadley Freeman, asked him if he had ever thought that he already had enough money, and the actor answered yes.

“Okay, yes. Once they offered me 35 million dollars for a day’s work to do an airline ad, but I told Amal (his wife) about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it,” he said.

The reason that led him to reject this money was none other than a conflict of interest with your conscience. “He was associated with a country that, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought: ‘well, if it takes away a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it‘” he explained.