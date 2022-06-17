Why Didn’t Will Smith Work With Tarantino On ‘Django’?









Will Smith would have been on the poster django unchained, if it were not because the actor, now disappeared after the controversy at the Oscars, rejected the job. What led the Hollywood star to decline his director’s offer? For Quentin Tarantino, he was her first choice, who would give life to the protagonist of the plot, Django Freeman. Finally it was Jamie Foxx who embodied the main character of the film, who took two statuettes, for best original screenplay and also for best supporting actor for Christoph Waltz.

A renowned director, a project worthy of Hollywood, an interesting script and a character different from the rest. So, what were the reasons that led Will Smith to say “no” to Tarantino? The actor explained his decision years later during an interview. In his opinion, Django, the supposed protagonist of the story, the character he was going to play, did not make decisions for himselfbut obeyed the orders of Dr. King Schultz.

At five oscars, Quentin Tarantino’s latest production with a “western” flavor, “Django Unchained”, in which Jamie Foxx gives life to a poor slave who, under the orders of a German bounty hunter, played by Christoph Waltz, will become in an unscrupulous man. Violence and acid humor, in the purest Tarantino style, abound in this film in which Leonardo Di Caprio is an immoral landowner, and where Samuel L. Jackson and Kerry Washington also act as Django’s wife.

“Django is not the leader! I need to be the leader and not the other character. Quentin please let me kill the bad guy“Will Smith asked Tarantino when the actor tried to change the director’s mind. He did not succeed and was left out of the film.

Will Smith later recalled that episode again and confessed another compelling reason which would have led him to turn down the role. “I wanted to tell the greatest love story between african americans never seen. Quentin and I sat for hours. I wanted so much to play that character, but I wanted it to be a love story, not revenge”, assured. “Violence only breeds violence. I didn’t want that to be the answer, it had to be love,” he added, a phrase he could play against him after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.