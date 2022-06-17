Why Didn’t Will Smith Work With Tarantino On ‘Django’?
Will Smith would have been on the poster django unchained, if it were not because the actor, now disappeared after the controversy at the Oscars, rejected the job. What led the Hollywood star to decline his director’s offer? For Quentin Tarantino, he was her first choice, who would give life to the protagonist of the plot, Django Freeman. Finally it was Jamie Foxx who embodied the main character of the film, who took two statuettes, for best original screenplay and also for best supporting actor for Christoph Waltz.
A renowned director, a project worthy of Hollywood, an interesting script and a character different from the rest. So, what were the reasons that led Will Smith to say “no” to Tarantino? The actor explained his decision years later during an interview. In his opinion, Django, the supposed protagonist of the story, the character he was going to play, did not make decisions for himselfbut obeyed the orders of Dr. King Schultz.
“Django is not the leader! I need to be the leader and not the other character. Quentin please let me kill the bad guy“Will Smith asked Tarantino when the actor tried to change the director’s mind. He did not succeed and was left out of the film.
Will Smith later recalled that episode again and confessed another compelling reason which would have led him to turn down the role. “I wanted to tell the greatest love story between african americans never seen. Quentin and I sat for hours. I wanted so much to play that character, but I wanted it to be a love story, not revenge”, assured. “Violence only breeds violence. I didn’t want that to be the answer, it had to be love,” he added, a phrase he could play against him after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Other stars who said “no” to Tarantino
Will Smith hasn’t been the only one to say “no” to Quentin Tarantino. A Kevin Costner he was also offered a role in the movie django unchained, but had to decline the role of Ace Woody due to scheduling conflicts. His replacement was Kurt Russell, which also did not make it into the film, since the shooting was too slow for his liking. Ultimately, the director decided to remove the character.
Another great Hollywood star refused to work with Quentin Tarantino, in his case, several times. Is about Sylvester Stallonewith whom the director wanted to count on for his films Jackie Brown Y Deathproof. Why? “I have two daughters and this guy’s hobby is putting teenage girls in a car and slamming them into a wall. That’s not cool,” Stallone explained. Jennifer Lawrence either Adam Sandlerare other Hollywood actors who also did not accept the roles that Quentin had prepared for them, in his case, due to scheduling problems.