Who is Sam Asghari, the new husband of Britney Spears

In early June, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married. For the singer, it has been the best way to celebrate her ‘freedom from her’. In September 2021, the princess of pop won the lawsuit against her father, jamie spears, and managed to be released from his guardianship. A trial that generated an expectation never seen before (only comparable to that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard), with hundreds of fans crowded at the doors of the courts and streets blocked. A process that also gave life to a movement: the ‘Free Britney’.

With the artist completely emancipated, there is only one person in her mind right now. Until now, Sam Asghari was a complete unknown. Very little is known about him due to your discretion and little exposure to the media.

He must even be one of the few famous people who does not have his own Wikipedia page.

He was born in Tehran, the capital of Iran, in March 1994, making him 22 years younger than his recent wife. At the age of 12, he moved to Los Angeles (California, USA) to be with his father. In an interview given to Forbes, Asghari confessed that he was forced to leave his mother and three sisters in his country of origin: «My father was in the United States and I had not seen him in about five years. It was a very big cultural shock, I arrived without knowing a word of English, but I had to start a new life. It was very hard having to leave the rest of my family behind.

Once settled in the North American country, he began to practice various sports, such as American football. With it, he began to sculpt an enviable physique. He was always interested in nutrition and healthy lifestyles. However, by leaving college and football he took on a lot of weight. It was a real challenge for him to get back in shape, and it was precisely this spirit of improvement that inspired other people to follow his example, which led him to create his own fitness website, in which he gives advice on health and sport.

But it was a video clip that began to create a name for him. Because Asghari participated in a music video, in which she showed off her imposing physique, Fifth Harmonya girl group that rose to fame on the talent show ‘X Factor’.

And from there it has been an unstoppable rise. His current profession is a model, although he is still a personal trainer. Despite his scant media impact, he is quite a sensation on social networks every time he posts a photograph. Currently, he has almost two and a half million followers on Instagram, where he shares exercise routines, among which his love of boxing and martial arts stands out.

He also likes animals, especially lionesses, whom he compares to his wife. He is a fan of Manchester City and has already made his first steps in the world of acting. He has worked with secondary roles in highly successful series such as ‘Navy: Criminal Investigation’ or ‘Black Monday’. It has also been confirmed that he will participate in the next installment of the series ‘doll face‘.

