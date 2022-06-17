Who is Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Tom Hank and Rita Wilson’s marriage is one of the strongest in Hollywood, having been married for more than three decades.

The real last name of the actress is totally different, but her parents decided to change it.

Like her husband, she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When Rita Wilson announced that she was recovered from cancer

Tom Hanks He is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Thanks to his magnificent performances in various films, he has won two Oscars, five Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards. Although most of his career has been shown as a friendly character with his followers, the protagonist of “Forrest Gump” reacted with great anger when a fan pushed and almost felled his wife, Rita Wilson, for taking photos with him.

His disjointed face surprised those who were outside an exclusive restaurant in New York, where the movie star went with his partner to dinner. “[Esa es] My wife, back off. Really? pushing my wife? Stay away from her, dammit!”he said very angry.

After the incident he went to his car. As a result of this event, we let you know who she is and what is known about the spouse of the “Shipwrecked” actor.

1. RITA WILSON DATA

Full name: Margaret Ibrahimoff

Margaret Ibrahimoff Place of birth: The Angels

The Angels Nationality: American

American Birthday: October 26th

October 26th Year of birth: 1956

1956 Age: 65 years

65 years Religion: orthodox christianity

orthodox christianity Height: 1.70m

1.70m Instagram: @ritawilson

Rita Wilson attends “JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration” live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 7, 2018 (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

2. HIS PARENTS

Margarita Ibrahimoff’s father was Bulgarian Muslim and her mother was Greek Orthodox.

Rita Wilson on the red carpet upon arrival at the world premiere of the film “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in London on July 16, 2018 (Photo: Anthony Harvey / AFP)

3. WHY IS THE LAST NAME WILSON?

When Rita’s family immigrated to the United States, she decided to change her last name from “Ibrahimoff” to “Wilson,” the name of a street in Southern California.

Rita Wilson arrives at the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on February 9, 2019 (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

4. INTEREST IN ACTING

Having an interest in acting, Rita Wilson studied at the Hollywood Preparatory School, located in Los Angeles, California.

Rita Wilson at the Hammer Museum’s 17th Annual Gala at the Hammer Museum Garden in Los Angeles, California on October 12, 2019 (Photo: Lisa O’Connor / AFP)

5. INTERPRETATIONS IN THE WORLD OF ACTING

He has acted in countless productions such as: “The Day It Came to Earth” (1979), “Volunteers” (1985), “The Bonfire of the Vanities” (1990), “Something to Remember” (1993), “The Wonders” (1996), “Psycho (Psycho)” (1998), “Runaway Bride” (1999), “Last Suspicion” (2001), “Frasier – Season 9″ (2001), “Hear My Voice” (2004) , “Larry Crowne, it’s never too late” (2011), “The Good Wife – Season 6″ (2014), “Girls – Season 6″ (2017), “Gloria Bell” (2018), “KIMI” (2022), among other.

Rita Wilson upon arrival for the 2013 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, where Springsteen was honored (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

6. SHE BROUGHT IN AS A DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER

He directed the short “The Trap” (2007). While in “My Big Greek Wedding” (2002), “Connie and Carla” (2003) and “A Man Called Otto” (2022) she was the producer. She also served as executive producer on “Mamma Mia! The movie” (2008), as well as executive producer on “Mamma Mia! Again and again” (2018).

Rita Wilson at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) “An Unforgettable Evening” benefit gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on February 27, 2020 (Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)

7. HAS A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME

Actress Rita Wilson received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 29, 2019.

Rita Wilson and her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP)

8. HE DID THEATER

Wilson also did theater in the Broadway musical Chicago from June to August 2006, playing Roxie Hart.

Rita Wilson arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 12th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on March 25, 2022 (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

9. GO INTO MUSIC

Rita Wilson’s discography is: “AM/FM” (2012), “Rita Wilson” (2016), “Bigger Picture” (2018) and “Halfway To Home” (2019). Also, she has a new single titled “Songbird”, a duet with Josh Groban. The song will be released on June 21, 2022.

10. MARRIAGE TO TOM HANKS

The American actress, singer and producer married actor Tom Hanks on April 30, 1988, as a result of their marriage they have two sons: Chester and Truman.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson arrive at the American Film Institute Awards Banquet, on March 2, 1995, in Beverly Hills (Photo: Vince Bucci / AFP)

11. FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Rita Wilson decided to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. “I am recovering and most importantly, I am expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I realized this early, I have great doctors, and because I got a second opinion.”he said in an interview with People. She was honorary president of the EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

12. RITA WILSON BECAME A GREEK CITIZEN

In 2020, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, as well as their children, obtained Greek citizenship for their activism to help those affected by a forest fire in the coastal village of Mati, which left more than 100 dead in 2018.

13. HE DONATED HIS BLOOD TO RESEARCH COVID-19

The actress and singer, who contracted COVID-19 in 2020, donated her blood to carry out scientific research on the disease. The same was done by her husband who also had coronavirus.