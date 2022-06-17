Who is a better actor, Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio?

Watch out! You are entering a very hard debate! If you don’t want to start an eternal argument with friends and family, you better get out of here before we force you to choose a side in a war as unnecessary as it is irresistible: who is the better actor?Brad Pitt either Leonardo Dicaprio?

After asking ourselves the same question with the dazzling umma thurman, Cate Blanchett Y Kate Winsletit is the turn of two of the actors who covered the most folders before becoming interpreters valued equally by critics, the public and academics.

Their first collaboration did not come until, in 2015, Martin Scorsese reunite them in the short film ‘The Audition‘, a fifteen-minute diversion in which Robert DeNiro He also put his grain of sand.

In 2019, and hand in hand with the very Quentin Tarantinocame their first collaboration on the big screen thanks to the magnificent ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood‘, a gift for film lovers that both DiCaprio and knew how to enjoy and take advantage of, the former earning an Oscar nomination for best leading actor and the latter winning the statuette for best supporting actor.

But now it’s time to decide which one we stay with (as if it were necessary) and, for this, we briefly review the careers of both.

Brad Pitt

William Bradley Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on December 18, 1963. The son of a high school secretary and the owner of a truck manufacturing company, he grew up in Missouri, at whose university he studied journalism and advertising until, in love with cinema, He decided to leave everything and pursue his dream in Los Angeles.

After working as a driver and as a mascot of the El Pollo Loco restaurant, Pitt got his first credits on the small screen thanks to various appearances in the series ‘Dallas‘. Multitude of TV movies later, he landed a small but career-defining role as JD, the character that changed his life in ‘Thelma & Louise‘ (Ridley Scott, 1991).

Tom DiCillo underpinned the launch of his career with ‘Johnny Suede‘ (1991) and ‘Passion legends‘ (Edward Zwick, 1994) transformed him into the phenomenon of the moment. Luckily for everyone, his talent and taste when it came to choosing roles was always present and, thanks to this, even in this moment of explosive fame he was able to appear in suitable titles to defend himself as an actor such as ‘interview with the vampire‘ (Neil Jordan, 1994), ‘Seven‘ (David Fincher, 1995) and ‘12 monkeys‘ (Terry Gilliam, 1995), with which he earned his first Oscar nomination.

Titles like ‘Fight club‘ (David Fincher, 1999), ‘Snatch. pigs and diamonds‘ (Guy Ritchie, 2000), ‘Ocean’s Eleven‘ (Steven Soderbergh, 2001), ‘Babel‘ (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2006), ‘The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford‘ (Andrew Dominik, 2007) and ‘The Tree of Life‘ (Terrence Malick, 2011) showed that Pitt was far from a temporary phenomenon.

Nominated again for ‘The curious Case of Benjamin Button‘ (David Fincher, 2008) and ‘Moneyball: Breaking the rules‘ (Bennett Miller, 2011), his first Oscar was collected as a producer when ‘12 years a slave‘ (Steve McQueen, 2013) won the award for best film of the year.

With ‘the big bet‘ (Adam McKay, 2015), ‘Ad Astra‘ (James Gray, 2019) and ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood‘ (Quentin Tarantino, 2019) in his recent filmography, and the promising ‘Bullet Train‘ (David Leitch, 2022) and ‘Babylon‘ (Damien Chazelle, 2022) on the way, it is clear that there is Pitt for a while.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 1974. The son of a secretary and an underground comic artist, little Leo grew up with his mother and, from an early age, knew that acting was his thing.

He appeared as a child in different commercials and educational videos but his first accredited characters came to the first screen thanks to series like ‘the new lassie‘, ‘Home sweet…sometimes!‘ Y ‘problems grow‘.

Everyone knows its wonderful theatrical release thanks to ‘Critters 3‘ (Kristine Peterson, 1991), although it is true that ‘life of this boy‘ (Michael Caton-Jones, 1993) and ‘Who does Gilbert Grape love?‘ (Lasse Hallström, 1993) (first Oscar nomination) did something else for a career that seemed bound for success.

Just before definitely taking off, but after allowing the prank ‘Don’s Plum‘ (RD Robb) with his colleagues Tobey Maguire Y kevin connolly‘Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare‘ (Baz Luhrmann, 1996) paved the way for the change of life that the premiere of ‘titanica‘ (James Cameron, 1997).

‘The beach‘ (Danny Boyle, 2000), ‘Gangs of New York‘ (Martin Scorsese, 2002), ‘Catch Me If You Can‘ (Steven Spielberg, 2002)… DiCaprio worked with the best and, in 2004, a new Oscar nomination came for ‘The Aviator‘ (Martin Scorsese) which was followed by ‘Blood Diamond‘ (Edward Zwick, 2006), ‘The wolf of Wall Street‘ (Martin Scorsese, 2013) and finally the award-winning ‘the reborn‘ (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2015).

With titles in his portfolio like ‘Revolutionary Road‘ (Sam Mendes, 2008), ‘Shutter Island‘ (Martin Scorsese, 2010), ‘Source‘ (Christopher Nolan, 2010), ‘django unchained‘ (Quentin Tarantino, 2012) and ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood‘ (Quentin Tarantino, 2019), we can only hope for the best of his future projects, especially ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ (Martin Scorsese, 2022) and the announced ‘conquer‘.

