“Who do I call now when I have a panic attack?”

Singer Shawn Mendes has reflected on life, relationships and breakups on his social networks, where he has related the lyrics of his next song with his own reality after breaking his relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old singer said that his new song “it’s resonating” in his head because the letter has personal meaning for him.





“Don’t you know when you’re breaking up with someone…you don’t realize all the shit that comes after“, Mendes explained in a video on his networks.

“It is like, Who do I call now when I’m in a panic attack, who do I call when I’m screwed?“he wondered.

“And I think that’s the reality that hit me,” he added. “It’s like, oh, I’m lonely now. Now I feel like I’m actually alone and I hate that… that’s my reality, you know?” he told his fans.

Mendes and Cabello, 25, they broke up a few months agoapparently by mutual agreement. Both published a statement announcing the breakup although they continued to have “mutual love as humans”.

“We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends”, they said then.