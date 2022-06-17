When will the recession begin in the US?: Seven out of 10 economists predict economic crisis | News from Mexico

NEW YORK.- Approximately seven out of 10 economists believe that there will be a recession in the united states next year amid geopolitical tensions and growing inflationaccording to a new poll cited Tuesday by Newsweek.

According to Investopedia, a recession is a significant decline across an economy that lasts at least several months. A country that has shown two consecutive quarters of economic decline is usually considered to be in a recession.

The survey, conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, suggests that “increasing challenges, such as Ukraine war and inflation“, can lead the US economy into recession.

When will the recession begin in the US?

It may interest you: The Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points and warns of a slowdown in the US economy

2 percent of the 47 participating economists believe that the recession will start in the last quarter of 2022 or earlier.

However, 38 percent anticipate that it will start in the first half of 2023, and 30 percent in the second half of next year.

Among economists, 57 percent believe that geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs will be the main drivers of inflation over the next year, while 14 percent say continued supply chain disruptions will be the main driver of inflation.