What to see on Disney +: one of the most exciting and entertaining science fiction movies of the decade arrives on the platform – CINEMABLEND

Today a formidable movie by Matt Damon, directed by Ridley Scott, premieres on the streaming service. ‘Mars (The Martian)’ is out now.

A top-quality show with space science fiction that was a public phenomenon in its time in theaters. And, hopefully, it will also be with its arrival on the Disney + streaming platform. Because that fabulous movie that is Mars (The Martian) deserves no less.

Directed by Ridley Scott from a script by Drew Goddard, based on the popular novel by Andy Weir, and with the almost always infallible Matt Damon at the helm of production. In addition to other great actors such as Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sebastian Stan, Michael Peña or Jeff Daniels. With these ingredients are enough to shape a fast-paced and entertaining movie.

Already the premise is promising. Damon plays Mark Watney, an astronaut and botanical scientist who has headed on a mission to Mars to see if he could grow life. One day a terrible storm occurs on the planet and the crew must evacuate and return to outer space, in addition to returning home. But Watney is left behind during an incident in the process.

Our protagonist, trapped on a lonely and even hostile planet for a human, only has to try to survive while he manages to establish successful communication with his crew or NASA, and perhaps they will come to his rescue. A mission that will not be easy, not only because of the resources to be used and because of the deteriorated public image of the institutionbut for trying to find a way to get everyone back safe and sound.

With those elements it is enough to create an urgent and powerful film, but Scott offers us much more than that. He is not afraid to resort to lightness to make sections more entertaining, such as the first period of the protagonist who has to spend alone on the planet, pulling several moments of humor to make his complex situation more digestible.















Apart from one of his funniest films without being a comedy -although the Golden Globes nominated it as such-, it is one where he prints a great rhythm from start to finish, managing the moments of suspense before making tough decisions. It also shines in moments of pure spectacle, making incredible use of special effects and telling it all precisely so that it is all stimulating and not confusing.

A very complete film, which earns its own right to be considered one of the best science fiction films of the last decade. And also one of the best from a teacher like Ridley Scott. Their impressive collection of 653 million dollars tells us clearly about the phenomenon that was at the time. Time to find out if you haven’t done so by now.

