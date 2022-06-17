What movies to watch this weekend on HBO Max, Netflix and Disney +: a moody father, an experimental drug and Matt Damon alone on Mars | Entertainment

Once again and like every Friday, we come loaded with film news that we are going to recommend for this weekend in May. Prepare popcorn here we come with 3 recommendations from HBO Max, Netflix and Disney +.

We already know that the heat these days is being unbearable. However, nothing stops us and we return once again, like every Friday, to offer you the news that some platforms bring, for this weekend.

That is why we come with 3 recommendations of HBO Max, Netflix and Disney+ for you to enjoy to the fullest, with good cinema.

Today we bring you a comedy to liven up this weekend, a thriller that will delve into very personal issues of one of the protagonists and, finally, a great blockbuster starring Matt Damon, such as Mars.

Father of the Bride (2022), HBO Max

It premiered yesterday, June 16 on HBO Max, although it is undoubtedly the perfect movie for any Sunday.

We will find a Cuban-American family led by the grumpy patriarch Billy Herrera (Andy García), who is experiencing an existential crisis and is also going to see his daughter get married. The problem with everything lies in the clash of thoughts of one and the other, since she is much more progressive and has other ideals with respect to her father.

Everything will explode when Sofía casually announces her engagement to a man she has known for a short time and she has also been the one who has proposed marriage.

Spiderhead (2022), Netflix

With two great protagonists of the stature of Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, who we have recently seen in the latest installment of Top Gun, this story tells of life in a future quite close to ours in which prisoners are offered the possibility of offering themselves as medical subjects in the hope of shortening their sentences.

One of them will undergo a test for a new drug or drug, the result of which will generate feelings of love, making him question the reality of his emotions.

Starting today you can watch it on Netflix.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Mars (2015), Disney+

This wonderful movie starring Matt Damon, is going to put us in the shoes of Mark Watney, an astronaut who will travel on a mission to Mars and who will be left for dead after a fierce storm and abandoned by his crew.

Nevertheless, he has survived and is abandoned and alone on the hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must use his wits, his intelligence and his spirit to survive and find a way to send a signal to Earth that he is alive.

From the other side, NASA and a team of international scientists are working tirelessly to bring him back.

It premieres today June 17, on Disney+.