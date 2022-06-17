What is true in the alleged feud between Tom Hanks and Ricky Gervais?

Digging up an interview Ricky Gervais granted to the podcast Stuff of Legends in November 2022, British tabloids such as The Mirror have begun to put together the narrative of a supposed enmity between the caustic British comedian, creator of series such as office either after-life, Y Tom Hanks, the beloved Hollywood superstar who will soon premiere Elvis.

But what is true in this story? No recent events point to Hanks and Gervais professing any kind of hatred, not even that one has time at the end of the day to be aware of the other’s existence. What reigns between the two is the same indifference that any person can feel towards another inhabitant of the planet with whom they have never exchanged half a word.

The origin of these publications is in the aforementioned Gervais interview, conducted almost two years ago but viralized again after the premiere on Netflix last week of the new British comedy special, SuperNature, where Gervais addresses reactions to his role as presenter of the 2020 Golden Globes, the last time he served as master of ceremonies for the awards.

The origin of the Tom Hanks meme

In his opening monologue of the gala, Ricky Gervais spent a lot of time asking the future winners of the night not to use his acceptance speech to make political claims. “You are not in a place to give lessons to anyone, you have no idea of ​​the real world (…) If you win, go on stage, collect your little prize, thank your agent and your god, and go to the shit,” asked the comedian.

Tom Hanks’ heartbroken reaction among gala attendees upon hearing Gervais’s words became one of the most shared memes of the night. He quickly became part of the pantheon of wildcard images to express boredom or embarrassment.

“It was the great meme of the night,” Ricky Gervais recalled in the interview. “Tom Hanks making a face like ‘But why does he say that?’ And people thought, ‘Look, he’s got some fumes.’ Yet when Leonardo DiCaprio laughed [de otro chiste], people loved his reaction. I think if you laugh at the joke the audience applauds you because they think you’re a good guy, that you can take it. We don’t like people who think they’re above [de los demás]”.

So far there comes an issue that none of those involved has returned to deal with later. Long before that, at the 2011 Golden Globes gala, Tom Hanks was part of one of Ricky Gervais’ pranks, although in reality the victim was Tim Allen.

Hanks and Allen had to present an award and Gervais introduced them this way: “What can I say about the following presenters? One is an actor, producer and director whose films have grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office. He has won two Oscars and three Golden Globes for powerful and varied roles in films such as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Castaway, Apolo 13 Y Save Private Ryan. The other is Tim Allen.”

Walking out on stage, Hanks had a quick response: “We all remember when Ricky Gervais was a slightly plump, lovable comedian; now he’s neither.” And the matter is over, although Gervais admitted in The Hollywood Reporter that he regretted having made the joke at Tim Allen’s expense.

“I would have been with anyone who went out with Tom Hanks, unless it was Dustin HoffmanRobert Redford either Robert DeNiro. It could have been me. But it turned out that it was Tim Allen. I have nothing against him, he is a good actor and probably a good guy, “explained the comedian. “Even if there was no evil and I can justify it comically, and everyone laughed, I would not want Tim Allen to think that it was written for him . ‘Because I?’. Well, because you’re next to Tom Hanks.”

Perhaps something similar can be said for the chatter surrounding the alleged feud between Ricky Gervais and Tom Hanks. They talk about it only because that couple of times they were at the same event.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up to our newsletter.