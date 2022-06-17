What is the most expensive movie in history that starred Johnny Depp?

After winning Amber Heard’s libel suit, fans of Johnny Depp they are eager to see the actor on the big screen again. More if we take into account the great successes that he starred in Hollywood.

Since he began his career as a performer, the artist had the opportunity to demonstrate his versatility and talent when it came to putting himself in the shoes of new characters. In this way, he became the “man with a thousand faces”.

There are several titles that he headed, and that were acclaimed by specialized film critics. Interestingly, one of her most iconic roles is part of the most expensive movie in history of the film industry.

The actor heads the most expensive film in the history of cinema / Source: Instagram – johnny.deep.fan

Johnny Depp and the most expensive movie in the history of cinema

So far, only one film tops the list of the most expensive films in cinema history. First place belongs to Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, which was starred by Johnny Depp.

In this installment, the actor once again put himself in the shoes of Jack Sparrow. According to the information that transpired, the Disney film cost a total of 412 million dollars. A very important sum! This fourth film in the franchise had a very high budget, and this is due to different factors. The first of them is the cache of the protagonists: in addition to having Depp, the cast was also headed by Geoffrey Rush.

On the other hand, the team made the decision to shoot this film in 3D. Therefore, since they did not want to add this effect in post-production, the costs increased more and more. But this is not all!

According to StackExchange, the higher the cost of a production, the greater the investment in advertising and marketing. It is a quite logical fact, since the study must ensure that the public attends the cinema in order to obtain profits.

As expected, Disney decided to invest heavily in advertising to Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Therefore, this cost was added to the budget that the film had in total. And what resulted, that the new adventure of Jack Sparrow is the most expensive in the history of cinema.

What do you think of this film?