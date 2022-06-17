What is the most expensive movie in history that starred Johnny Depp?

After winning Amber Heard’s libel suit, fans of Johnny Depp they are eager to see the actor on the big screen again. More if we take into account the great successes that he starred in Hollywood.

Since he began his career as a performer, the artist had the opportunity to demonstrate his versatility and talent when it came to putting himself in the shoes of new characters. In this way, he became the “man with a thousand faces”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker