What happened to Cameron Diaz and why did he advance his withdrawal from the cinema? -Trending topic

Some time ago, Cameron Díaz made an important decision regarding her professional life, something that led her to retire from the cinema. Apparently at that time, her skepticism surrounded her, something that did not make her feel happy in her day to day life. Despite this, It was undoubtedly a good decision made by the great Hollywood star.

After attending the Gwyneth Paltrow show, ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions’, The former actress spoke about Cameron’s passion and ambition for her career, but little did she lose that more personal side of her life, it was all work and there was no way to enjoy a normal life.

Despite this, Cameron currently lives a completely different life: “I just decided that I wanted different things in my life. I’ve been working so hard for so long, working, making movies, and it’s a routine that I live by on a daily basis.” said. “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse, they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months and you don’t have time for anything else.” Additionally, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star said her life was no longer her own and she was becoming more exhausted, something Gwyneth said she could “understand”.

He went on to explain: “It is very intense to work at that level and be so public and expose yourself. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and you’re always in the limelight,” she said, adding that she is particularly “sensitive” to other people’s “energies.” But Cameron said that when she turned 40, she decided to find herself and become “self-sufficient” again. especially since she had depended too much on others and now she wanted to be more independent. When Gwyneth asked what it felt like to put that past behind her, Cameron replied: “I felt peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally free. At last”.

If you were wondering, what is the star currently doing? Well, Cameron Díaz is a businesswoman after launching her line of wines “avalina” with the century-old Catalan winery Can Rafols dels Caus, to whom they have commissioned the production of their new white wine that is already marketed in the United States. The most surprising of all is that Cameron Diaz wines are made in Spain. The company, which she shares with her friend Katherine Power, reflects a philosophy that they convey with the name of “clean wine” (clean wine), and is summarized in the production of wines with high quality grapes, made through strict control of additives, greater respect for the environment, a defense of healthy products and greater honesty in labels, They have commented from the winery headed by Carlos Esteva.

As for your great support, Cameron Diaz never fails to show her love and pride for her husband Benji Madden, someone has always supported her in difficult times, the actress said that meeting her husband Benji was a real blessing and she had to put up with a lot. Both got married in 2015 and lead a quiet life, Diaz and her partner had a daughter and the actress can’t help but get excited every time she thinks about it, little Raddix Madden, 7 months has been the best gift she has ever had and she is playing the role of mother in an incredible way.

You may also like…

The new life of Cameron Diaz after leaving the cinema and focusing on her role as a mother

Cameron Diaz replaces Hollywood lights with wineries after launching her own wine brand