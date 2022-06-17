What does Horacio Rodríguez Larreta have to do with Johnny Depp? | Scenes from the conservative restoration

The first two scenes take place in the same public school in the Boedo neighborhood. Irene, a second grader, receives her first birthday invitation which, in covid language, she calls “my first face-to-face sleepover”. But when she reads the little card she feels disappointed: “I am 7 years old and I celebrate it with my friends! I wait for you.“ The text, written in masculine, is decoded by the majority of the class as an exclusive call for men. They didn’t invite the girls!

Immediately, the teachers and mothers, trained in the use of the sexist language in which we have been raised, explain that when we say “boys” it can mean “boys and girls”, and that it can even simply mean “ girls”. Great lesson: include is not the same as inclusive. They could go further and sadder and tell them that until yesterday they used to say “the man” to refer to an entire population where there are fewer men than those who are not. Wiping her tears, the student points out another problem: “But… when we say girls, it means that we only invite girls.” Could it be that we are not inclusive or is it that the feminine is not such a comfortable place to stay, and that not everyone accepts being part of “us”?

Is this the “understanding deficit” that worries the Buenos Aires Minister of Education? Isn’t this revealing and somewhat revolutionary discovery demonstrating a commitment to grammar? It will be said that they are questions from a childhood trained in what is usually denigrated as gender ideology, but the truth is that “all” we have done them at some time and we pass them by, or we leave them in a suspense that in recent years seems to have found a point. So much so that it is difficult to decode this invitation written in “correct Castilian” when formulas and phonemes circulate that account for a historical cut with the presumption that there is a second sex and a first. Even those who feel annoyed by the deformation that the words in the queue are suffering, decode without difficulty what and who come to light through what is known as “inclusive language”.

Inclusive language does not exist

From the Government of the City they argue that it is prohibited because they have noticed problems of comprehension in the student body, although the studies that associate one thing with the other do not appear. The appearance of “lifesaver” letters such as @, x, or e, does not bring more complications, in the worst of cases, than those given to us, for example, by the verbal conjugations where “Tu” and “Vosotros” They imposed themselves as envoys of the Catholic kings and messengers of colonization. While the latter came to remind us that we are children of a mother country and that “you” and “you” are deviant forms that do not deserve to enter the classroom, the annoying lyrics, give an account of existential questions and historical absences.

What we simplify under the voluntarist title of “inclusive language” is the expression of the pain of transvestite or non-transvestite speakers, men or not, in the face of their own conception of the world. Behind the letter E appears the fall of the patriarchal family as a cell of society, trust in blood ties above others and in binarism as a method of discarding people. Perspective changes driven by technological advances such as assisted reproduction techniques, the pill, viagra, the discovery of DNA, Tinder… and, of course, feminisms and transfeminisms through.

So what is banned? The use of the E in the word ALL? What exactly is inclusive language? Faced with the collapse of the certainty that the world is divided between women with vaginas and men with dicks, the tongue is shocked, it wallows, it pees on itself. That is why inclusive language is laughable, it is relief, it is disgusting. But inclusive language does not exist, it is a hesitation. There is no inclusion regime, no counter grammar, there is not even an agreement between speakers. If the same person who uses it does not always use it, and when he uses it he does not always use it the same! To ban it, it would have to be systematized, or directly, go out and mark people who use it. Can a pain be prohibited?

The second scene happened a month ago. The language teacher teaches morphology. Gender masculine and feminine: the and the. A child asks: “And what about them?” The teacher replies: “That’s for outside the school. Inside the classroom there are only male and female.” The groups of daddies and mommies are divided between those in favor and those against. The boy who asks is at the same crossroads as the girl in the previous scene. He is worried about the language. He has no comprehension problems. He has questions. Now, thanks to the enabled sanction, parent groups can become SWAT groups to tag talkers. Miss! Who is he kicking out of his classroom? Can minorities be the majority, or will we have to ask permission to go talk to the bathroom?

The Larreta government claims to have carried out a test to see how many students were left out of the elementary parameters due to confinement, but it is possible to conjecture that what is being tested is how far it suits your party to stretch to the right. The school, converted into an electoral laboratory, will be able to demonstrate, with language as a hostage, how many celebrate, how many potential voters are willing to raise their hands.

Heavy blow to feminism

What does Larreta have to do with Johnny Depp? Today their names appear together in the much talked about hard blow that has been claimed for a long time. The Olympic censorship as well as the media trials, such as that of Oscar Wilde, Lorena Bobbit, OJ Simpson and that of Johnny Depp, have an exemplary effect, here and there. None is definitive. Which one is this? It deserves another more extensive and fun article as the show itself was. For now, just note that Johnny Deep had lost the first trial accused of violence. That then Amber Heard publishes an article, where she without talking about the case, she positions herself as a sort of champion of the fight against domestic violence. And this is where the new chapter begins. There is a limit.

The feminist wave metaphor encourages the expectation that once the tsunami passes, things return to normal. The power of change in daily life and in public policies that feminism has achieved over more than a century, is opposed by the insistent question: “And when will they end it?” If we launched an application where users around the world could bet on what day #NiUnaMenos dissolves, what time #MeToo ends and when they stop screwing around with #InclusiveLanguage, we could raise funds to subsidize care tasks, redistribute wealth in a fairer and more ecological way, and go to the beach to rest from everything.

Bets are not raised on when Juan Darthés, self-detained in Brazil, will go to prison. There are no forecasts about when the statistics for femicides, transvesticides and hate crimes will drop to zero. Without the slightest shame in the face of failure, every time it is not a man but a woman who lies or who kills or who loses her mind, there is talk of a heavy blow to feminism. Netflix, one of the biggest purveyors of meaning, has just increased considerably the number of stand-up shows dedicated to making jokes about bitter women, the complaining minorities that political correctness has outlined.

Difficult to find a series this season where there is no reference to the fact that feminism has gone out of style, so now it can be done again, it can be done. Does political correctness end in the United States and go to shooting? The harmful effect of cancellation policies and escrache at close range is measured, but that does not mean calling for silence. Hashtags may die and be veiled by memes and trolls. But that is not feminism or its death. The hard blow, after all, is a very appropriate expression, not so much because of its supposed destructive effect but because of the flow of hatred that it requires to produce to sustain political careers, sexist revenge and cachet millionaires.