What do the tattoos of 25 Celebrities mean?
Not all tattoos have a meaning, but many people get tattoos for special reasons.
Here are 25 celebrity tattoos with special meanings:
1.
Emma Stone got a pair of bird’s feet tattooed on her wrist to celebrate her mother being cancer-free, and her mother has an identical one!
The tattoo represents his favorite song, “Blackbird” by the Beatles. Paul McCartney designed it for them after Emma wrote him a letter.
two.
Dax Shepard doesn’t like to wear jewelry, so he got a wedding band tattooed on his finger when he married Kristen Bell.
The design bears the first initials of all members of her family: “K” for Kristen, “L” for Lincoln, and “D” for Dax and Delta. Lincoln and Delta are the couple’s daughters.
3.
Ariana Grande got a bee tattoo behind her ear to pay tribute to the 22 victims who died in a terrorist attack during her 2017 Manchester concert.
The bee has been a symbol of Manchester since Victorian times.
Four.
When Halsey was 16, she used a fake ID to get a number 13 dagger tattooed on her in honor of a friend who died.
“It’s a traditional flash tattoo, and now it’s very crude, but in a way I love it. It’s pink and turquoise because the friend who passed away had pink and turquoise hair for years, and it was his hallmark. … On 13 it’s for january 3 [1/3], and is also an unlucky number. Plus, I got it done on Friday the 13th,” he told iHeart Radio.
5.
Several months after discussing how “years of public taunts about [su] body by the press and interviewers” extended his journey towards self-love, Jonah Hill got the phrase “body love” tattooed on him.
“I’m 37 years old and I finally love and accept myself,” she said on Instagram.
6.
Rihanna got the goddess Isis tattooed on her chest in memory of her grandmother.
He wanted his grandmother to be “always in his heart”.
7.
Selena Gomez has the date of her kidney transplant tattooed on her arm.
She got the tattoo with her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa.
8.
Gigi Hadid has a tattoo on her inner arm with her daughter Khai’s name written in Arabic.
In reality, Gigi kept Khai’s name a secret until she was four months old.
9.
Travis Barker has the phrase “I love you” tattooed on his arm in the handwriting of his partner, Kourtney Kardashian.
In fact, Kourtney gave him the tattoo.
10.
A year after her hospitalization after an alleged overdose, Demi Lovato got the word “survivor” tattooed on her neck.
Reflecting on her senior year, Demi told Teen Vogue, “I’ve been through a lot and honestly, I see myself as a fighter. … I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to keep fighting no matter what they throw at you.
eleven.
Taye Diggs turned her five-year-old son’s handwriting into a sweet tattoo that reads, “I love daddy.”
12.
Joe Jonas has a rope tattoo that symbolizes his family.
“Two strings (two parents) make four ends (four brothers),” he said on Instagram.
13.
Kevin Jonas has a tattoo of his wife, Danielle, on his arm. It is a silhouette of her in the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video.
“Very proud of this moment of our life and of being able to remember it with [Danielle] forever,” she wrote on Instagram.
14.
Hailey Bieber got her husband Justin’s first initial tattooed on her left ring finger.
He debuted his new ink shortly after celebrating his first anniversary.
fifteen.
Actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have identical tattoos of the date they were chosen to participate in game of Thrones: on 08.07.09.
Sophie told E!’s Giuliana Rancic: “With throneswe thought that if we made it to the end, hopefully we could all make an identical wolf, but we don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I thought, ‘Let’s do it before they kill us.'”
16.
Co-stars Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen got tattoos with the elvish word “nine” a few days before shooting the latest film of The Lord of the rings. John Rhys-Davies didn’t want to get the tattoo, so his stunt double got one instead.
“It was one of those beautiful moments where we all felt like we’d been through this war, this battle, together in so many different ways,” Dominic told Entertainment Weekly.
17.
Dwayne Johnson’s chest, shoulder, and neck tattoo, “The Rock,” pays homage to both his black culture and his Samoan culture. Each symbol is part of a hard story related to its history and its heritage.
In an interview for Once in a Lifetime: The Rock vs. John Cenahe said: “It all comes down to three things, which is my family, and protecting my family, and having a very aggressive warrior spirit that cannot be stopped and that I will continue to fight for and overcome; that part is right above the heart. “.
18.
On her arm, Dua Lipa bears the name of the neighborhood where her parents grew up in Kosovo: Sunny Hill.
“[Sunny Hill] it became the name of our foundation and then the name of our festival. It has special meaning to me,” he told Refinery29.
19.
The coordinates tattooed on Angelina Jolie’s arm represent the birthplaces of her children.
Previously, he also had the coordinates of Brad Pitt’s birthplace, but that tattoo was apparently removed after his divorce.
twenty.
Dove Cameron got a tattoo of a rose coming out of a gun in memory of her co-star Decendents, Cameron Boyce. The design represented his Wielding Peace project, which fought against gun violence.
“I wanted to get influential people to wear things that looked like they were shaped like a gun, but were something artistic or peaceful,” Dove told Vogue.
twenty-one.
Miley Cyrus has tattooed the word “love” on her ear “to silence all the garbage that everyone throws at you.”
Said to Access Hollywood: “[Se supone que] you should only hear the things that come from people who really love you. My dad was getting a new tattoo on his arm, and I thought it sounded good.”
22.
Orlando Bloom tattooed his son Flynn’s name written in Morse code. However, fans were quick to point out that he was actually misspelled as “Frynn.”
He fixed the tattoo and blamed the error on a Pinterest bug.
23.
David Beckham let his daughter Harper, then four years old, design a tattoo for him. She drew a stick figure with a dress and a heart.
She has two other tattoos dedicated to her on her neck: her name and her nickname.
24.
Carrie Fisher got a moon and stars tattooed on her ankle in honor of her iconic role in starwars.
“She loves the moons and the stars, and she’s the quintessential space princess,” Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd told InStyle.
25.
And finally, Billie Lourd got a version of her mother’s tattoo in her memory.
Joking, he told Instyle: “Basically, hers was a hideous version of mine. Hers looked like it had been kicked in the leg… I have a classier version, but without a galaxy of bruises.” .
This post was translated from English.