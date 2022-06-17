What do Kim Kardashian and Helen Mirren have in common? The stripper heels

A few months ago it was pump by Versacetoday is platform by Valentino. The It Shoes of the season, proposed in infinite variations by influencers and stars, on Instagram and on the red carpet, boast some common elements: a vertiginous heel it’s a plateau likewise tall. Before the Paris catwalks, however, the success of this type of shoe was closely linked toaesthetics of strip clubs and the uniform of its representatives.

In the chaos of criticism and controversy that the look sported by Kim Kardashian at the last Met Gala unleashed, many focused on the shoes worn by the reality star. In fact, Kim K matched a pair of to the dress originally by Marylin Monroe stripper heels, vertiginous platform with heel and transparent platform. It is not the first time that the founder of Skims has chosen this type of shoes, but to many it seemed inconvenient, indecent, almost offensive, to combine the heels historically associated with strip clubs with a piece of American history. The choice, at least from a practical point of view, was however justified: the dress was in fact too long, and not being able to change it, Kardashian opted for a discreet shoe, to be hidden under the hem of the dress. Beyond more or less favorable judgments, it is interesting to note that the stripper heels have now become part of the language of contemporary fashion, and which, for an aesthetic quirk or a practical function, now occupy a rightful place on the steps of the Met, and beyond.

Before becoming transparent and prohibitive heights, the stripper heels they were simple platform shoes, born even in the fifteenth century in Venice, where they were synonymous with belonging to the aristocracy. It is from the thirties of the twentieth century, in particular to Hollywood, that the fashion of shoes consisting of a heel and a separate platform begins to take hold. With the advent of the fetish photographyplatformers became part of the uniform of pin up, who wore them with corsets, exposed lingerie and fishnet stockings. Subsequently, the version with a heel and transparent platform began to spread, and it seems that the credit goes to Cinderella. Disney’s animated film, released in 1950, caused a transparent shoe fever. The same Marylin Monroe he wore a pair in the 1953 film How To Marry A Millionaire. Starting from the seventies, platformers stop being the prerogative of women’s fashion, contaminating the wardrobe of stars like David Bowie, Elton John, Marvin Gaye. The work of Jean-Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler And Gianni Versace helped to bring the styles and visual codes of fetish and sex into the mainstream, clearing even those we know today as stripper heels.

Finally, from the nineties to today, the strip club have distinguished themselves as a proliferation ground for this shoe, whose shape and structure would ensure a certain comfort even after ten hours spent on a stage dancing. In addition to Kim Kardashian, there are many stars who love to wear them stripper heels. From Lady Gagawhich has translated them from the queer and drag world, especially at the beginning of their careers, ad Helen Mirrenwho does it for simple reasons of height, as she herself told, passing through Beyoncé And Cardi Bwho really has a stripper past.

Particularly in recent years something of a kind has taken place reappropriation and eradication of the shoe type identity, called to represent a new female present, fully entering the imagination (and the wardrobe) of strong, independent and bold women. Movies like Hustlers they helped make the stripper heels part of the mainstream culture – at the same time as the spread of pole dance as a full-fledged sport – fueling an unprecedented narrative of the stripper’s craft. In fact, today she is no longer a reason for shame, but for pride, as the dozens of women testify on TikTok they tell the secrets (and earnings) of this profession.

The fashion world soon noticed this shift and made it their own. Whether they are from Saint Laurent, Valentino or Versace, i platform most desired of the season are inspired by this imaginary, updating it or dampening it. The pumps are proposed in feminine, soft or lively colors, therefore more chaste and bon ton, or in dark tones and glossy varnish, in a clear reference to the BSDM world from which designers have often drawn inspiration. And if it is true that fashion has entered his own villain was, as Véronique Hyland wrote on Elle USAthe stripper heels they are certainly part of this transition, alongside Helmut Newton-inspired cut-out dresses, corsets and miniskirts. Even without towering plateaus, which once served to house the tipsPVC and the iconic transparent details of stripper heels distinguish some of the best-selling and most sought-after shoes. Think of the heels of Amina Muaddiat mules by Aquazzurraat viral décolleté by Mach & Mach or ai sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Today the stripper heels they are called to be up to a new female archetype, sexy, confident, strong and independent. The transformation can only start with shoes.