“What did I do wrong!”: after viral video, Kendall Jenner asks her cook to teach her how to cut a cucumber | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

A few weeks ago, the model Kendall Jenner was the target of memes by users of social networks, as a result of a video viral in which he cut a cucumber in a clumsy way. The American He took what happened with humor and said that he will ask his cooks to teach him some techniques.

On May 12, an unusual event occurred in one of the episodes of “The Kardashians”, the reality show starring Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kris and Kendall. The sought-after model was talking to her mother in the kitchen when she was about to cut a cucumber.

“I’m doing it myself. I’m just going to cut up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy,” Kendall had told her mom Kris, who had previously suggested calling in a cook.

The result? He tried to cut the cucumber without holding it properly and his unusual technique went viral on social networks. Many users recreated the action and shared all kinds of memes.

He asked his cook to teach him how to cut cucumbers

Last Wednesday, Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and her famous mother, Kris Jenner, participated in a question and answer event in Los Angeles to talk about the first season of “The Kardashians”, according to Today.

Kendall addressed the cucumber episode and had no problem poking fun at her own technique. “Watching it again, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it? How, I don’t even know why I cut it like that,’” she said.

In addition, he revealed that he asked one of his cooks to offer him some lessons to learn how to cut cucumbers.

“I thought, ‘Can you help me? You can teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better?’” she said. “I really took it seriously. I think it’s hysterical and I love it.” Honestly, it’s because it couldn’t be me anymore! I’m like a noodle that does weird things, “he said.

