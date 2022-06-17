What comic is the new Thor movie based on?

What is the saga of the Butcher of Gods by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribić and why is it so related to the movie Thor Love and Thunder that will be released on July 8? This saga is a stage of the Thor comics that opened in 2013 with Jason Aaron at the helm with the script and with Esad Ribic at the head of the drawing and that has several elements that have been seen in the trailer for the new Marvel Universe movie.

What elements are those? In the first place, the one who, a priori, will be the very bad guy in the film, that is, the character of Gorr played by the master of acting and eternal Batman, Cristian Bale. Precisely this Gorr is the Butcher of Gods that Thor will face in the comic that we are going to analyze today in Libertad Digital. Furthermore, although she is not in this first volume of this saga, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who picks up the hammer and becomes the ‘new Thor’ has a fundamental role in this saga, specifically in the third volume, The Goddess of Thor. Thunder, and in the fourth, The Thunder in the veins. But today we are going to focus on that Butcher of Gods who turned Thor’s adventures upside down thanks to Jason Aaron.

Technical details: 304 pages. Hard cover. Marvel Now Deluxe. Includes Thor: God Of Thunder 1-12 USA. Jason Aaron (Screenplay), Esad Ribic (Art, Ink), Nic Klein (Art, Ink), Jackson Guice (Art), Ive Svorcina (Color), Tom Palmer (Ink), Dean White (Color). Publisher, Panini. Price: 28.95.

A story of various eras with three Thors

One of the reasons why this story marked a before and after in the Thor stories and why it was so successful is its script. The story is fascinating. We will see three Thors fighting against an ‘unknown’ enemy, the fearsome and extremist Gorr, who for thousands of years will eliminate gods due to the intense hatred he feels towards them. During that path, which includes time travel, we will see Thor in different stages. One as a young god (still without his hammer Mjölnir) who has a good time killing, drinking and partying with the Vikings. Another with the Thor of the Avengers. And finally, a stage with an older Thor, father of all and destroyed by the events experienced and the mistakes made in the past.

Gorr will be the link between the three parts and the interaction that we will see with them is a delight to get to know the character of Thor in a way and with a narrative depth that has not been treated in that way to date. From the wildest and most sexual youth to the most tormented old age, going through a middle ground in which we will see the most well-known hero Thor of the Avengers today. All this with the mission of ending an incredible enemy that will push Thor to the limit, provoking in him feelings of anger, rage, frustration and fear, something that a god like him is not used to.

Gorr, a fascinating enemy

We still don’t know what approach director Taika Waititi will take in the film, but in the Butcher of Gods comic, Gorr is terrifying. And for that, for a comic to provoke fear at times, a great drawing is needed and that is where the genius of Esad Ribic comes in, who gives Aaron’s Gorr a legendary fierceness and murderous firmness. In addition to Ribic we also have drawing and inking from Nic Klein, Jackson Guice, Ive Svorcina, Tom Palmer and Dean White.

Every hero needs a good villain and this is it. In addition, we will know the origin of his hatred for the gods and how he passes with the three Thors, Gorr will show us his evolution through those time trips that place him in different times. There is no good superhero story without a great villain. This one has it.

an epic drawing

I have mentioned it before, but I will repeat it again. The drawing of Ribic and company in this volume is a real wonder. From the first story in which we see Thor with the Vikings, we can already see where the shots are going to go. It plunges you fully into the narration, something that is essential to enjoy a good script, and it has vignettes in ‘splash page’ format that will leave you speechless. In fact, in the film one of the most recognized and epic vignettes of this comic is copied almost literally.

This one in particular:

On the other hand there are the battles, on earth and in the sky, between Thor and Gorr. Impressive! And it goes from less to more continuously, without losing that epic and magical character that a good story of a god like Thor should have.

A reflection on the gods

We have talked about the story, about the two main characters, four if we count all the Thors and Gorr, and now, to finish the review, it is time to talk about the background of this story. Is the Butcher of Gods right to do what he does? Are the gods so selfish that we would be better off without them? Well, that’s the subject of this work by Jason Aaron and, in my opinion, makes all the sense in the world. It is not a simple subject. It is not a shallow topic. To doubt is for intelligent people, so asking this question is totally legal. In this comic we will do it and for me it is part of the charm of it.

Butcher of Gods, apart from his other virtues in script, drawing and beginning of a great saga, he also has his cultural and religious background and that will give us and the characters something to think about. In conclusion, this is a wonderful comic that has everything you need to be a great essential work in your comic library. Now, it remains to be seen if the film will measure up.