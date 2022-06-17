We want to copy Reese Witherspoon’s flowery reading corner

Through her book club on Instagram, actress Reese Witherspoon selects a monthly title for her fans whose plot focuses on female characters. However, although we are always very attentive to her recommendations, this time we have not managed to get past the cover of Anatomy: a love story written by Dana Schwartz (her book of choice for the month of February). It has been another of his choices that we have preferred as advice on this occasion: the particular decoration of your reading corner.

We have already talked about examples that demonstrate how a little color is the best option to escape from boring interiors, but now we are upping the ante. Goodbye to the small touches of color and hello to the total combination. In Reese’s reading corner, the wall and the furniture, specifically the chair, make match in floral carnation in a way that could almost be considered “camouflage”.

The company responsible for this total look it is Bennison Fabrics, specializing in hand-painted printed textiles inspired by British and French upholstery from the 18th and 19th centuries, which also offers the service of choosing your designs to dress the walls. Specifically, Reese Witherspoon has opted for the model Chrysanthemum which, on a dark blue background, is stamped with a series of oyster white chrysanthemums.

As a good Hollywood actress, she has managed to create a reading corner so appealing that it serves as a kind of small movie set at home. maybe in A very legal blonde Witherspoon bet everything on pink, a color that has continued to be a trend in recent years, but in real life it has not been like that. In Reese’s house, the decoration of airs predominates vintage Y grandmother’s salon (we already anticipated that for this year one of the trends according to Tik Tok will be the style grandmillennial). Yes, the current decó is a refined nostalgic return to the past.