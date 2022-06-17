We vindicate Reese Witherspoon, the all-terrain blonde who has not been neglected by Hollywood

Two years ago, the absence of Reese witherspoon Come in the 2020 emmy nominees was probably one of the most talked about. The off-road actress and producer had developed and starred in three series that did find a niche in the different categories of television awards: we are talking about the second season of Big Little Lies (HBO), The Morning Show (AppleTV+) and Little Fires Everywhere (from Hulu, although in Spain it is available on Amazon Prime Video).

Where was his name in the performing categories? Didn’t his methodical Madeline, this Elena whose family life falls apart or the unstoppable journalist Bradley Jackson?

The Emmys forgot one of the women of the moment in the film and TV industry. Fortunately, the legal blonde’s career has always shone thanks to Reese’s efforts, who went from lining the folders of ’90s teens to being responsible for your favorite female productions in her own right. Taking advantage of the fact that today she turns 46, we vindicate the woman who never allowed herself to be limited by the prejudices of Hollywood.

breaking stereotypes

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t understand labels, nor does she tolerate being underestimated. “Being from the south and blonde is not a good combination. Everyone thinks you can’t be smart.” has criticized on numerous occasions. Born in New Orleans in 1976, she had to deal with stereotypes from her days as a wrestling cheerleader.

How could that young girl with pom-poms have a higher aspiration in life than to be crowned prom queen? Who could imagine that as a child she dreamed of being president of the United States? Or that she would get into Stanford, despite that counselor of hers who assured her that she would never be accepted into the prestigious university? “I wouldn’t be the woman I am today if I hadn’t gotten over all of that.”

The Mecca of cinema was also a prejudiced minefield for a Reese who arrived in that world of sets and clapperboards at the age of 14: “My father was a doctor and my mother a nurse. I shouldn’t be in Hollywood.” He entered through the front door with Summer in louisiana but the 90s (SFW, Pleasantville, Cruel Intentions) they supposed a fight against an industry that tarnished itself in hanging the sanbenito of ‘good girl’ on her.

Many continue to attribute this early success to alexander payne and his role in election, something that the director denies: “Reese was going to get to where she is with or without me.” And what does she remember from her beginnings? “My second audition was for the cape of fear –he told during the 2015 American Cinematheque Gala–. A man on the plane asked me why he was going to New York. I told him that he had a casting with Robert De Niro and a certain Martin Scor-scheskascheskaznee. He repeated to me so many times how important they were that It terrified me and I couldn’t get a word out on the test.”

new concerns

With the turn of the century, cult titles would follow (American Psycho), the commercial triumph (Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama) and recognition from academics (On the tightrope), although also the suspicious glances: “I did A very legal blonde and they pigeonholed me. She did comedies and they didn’t think she could be serious. He shot dramas and they forgot that he knew how to make people laugh. I got older and they stopped considering me useful in Hollywood.”

After on the tightrope, came the curse of the Oscar or, rather, of thirty: “I was lost,” he confessed to The Independent-. Only one studio out of 30 I met with was developing a project starring a woman.”

Witherspoon would once again silence those who considered her career over when, advised by her mother (“If you want something, do it yourself”), created the production company Pacific Standard, now Hello Sunshine, focused on projects by and for women. It was then that his fanaticism for reading became his best ally: “It has cost me three successful adaptations (Lost, wild soul Y Big Little Lies) to be considered someone in the world of production”.

woman with power

In addition to supporting the role of women in the industry through production, Witherspoon has also been one of the main promoters of the movement. Time’s Up. The small screen has now become that blank page in which she captures the female stories that she did not see on the screen before.

Thus, in recent years we have been able to enjoy it in the second season of Big Little Lies, in the of The Morning Show either Little Fires Everywhere, all of them (it is worth insisting on this aspect) produced by the blonde. Among his upcoming projects, in front of and behind the cameras, the TV adaptation of the book stands out. Everybody loves Daisy Jones either the third installment of A very legal blonde, among other jobs.

The jackpots may elude you, but Hollywood is no longer understood without Reese Witherspoon. Already in her forties, she has still been haunted by labels (now that of ‘feminist’), although few underestimate her. Any message for those fools? “If you know Martin Scorsese, could you tell him that I want to repeat the casting?”

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.