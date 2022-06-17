We discovered Shakira’s spectacular mansion in Miami

In recent weeks, Shakira’s sentimental life has been a subject of growing interest due to her separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué. After 12 years of relationship and two children together, the singer and the Catalan athlete have decided to make their breakup public.

The gossip press has echoed the news and has begun to speculate on the possible new direction of the singer, with several professional projects currently open. One of the questions that remains unanswered is whether the Colombian will keep her residence in Barcelona or will move at some point to her Miami property, where she already lived years ago with Antonio de la Rua.

Fully equipped fitness center on property. PHOTO: GTRES

Of course, Shakira could give a radical change to her life if she decided to stay permanently in the American mansion to all luxury that she owns in one of the most exclusive areas of Florida. The house is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive, where the properties of other stars like Jennifer López, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon.

