We discovered Shakira’s spectacular mansion in Miami

In recent weeks, Shakira’s sentimental life has been a subject of growing interest due to her separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué. After 12 years of relationship and two children together, the singer and the Catalan athlete have decided to make their breakup public.

The gossip press has echoed the news and has begun to speculate on the possible new direction of the singer, with several professional projects currently open. One of the questions that remains unanswered is whether the Colombian will keep her residence in Barcelona or will move at some point to her Miami property, where she already lived years ago with Antonio de la Rua.

Fully equipped fitness center on property. PHOTO: GTRES

Of course, Shakira could give a radical change to her life if she decided to stay permanently in the American mansion to all luxury that she owns in one of the most exclusive areas of Florida. The house is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive, where the properties of other stars like Jennifer López, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon.

Shakira was done in 2001 with this impressive estate for 3.15 million euroswhich underwent several reforms and improvements to revalue it for the current price: 15 million dollars.

The exteriors are spectacular. 750 square meters in which several buildings are located, which are surrounded by a garden area in which we will also find an immense swimming pool surrounded by palm trees. And, like any worthwhile property, the house has a 30 meter private dock which gives access to Biscayne Bay.

Pool by the sea at Shakira’s mansion. PHOTO: GTRES

The mansion is amazing, with huge windows that let in plenty of natural light and give the furnishings extra beauty. Six double bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, a games room and an open kitchen fully equipped for a luxurious stay.

Undoubtedly a perfect space to establish a permanent residence, although we do not know if it will be the singer’s final decision or she will prefer to maintain her link with Spain for a few more years.