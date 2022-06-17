We discovered Cardi B’s latest secret and it has nothing to do with music

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 12/08/2021 10:25 a.m.

American singer and rapper Cardi B was caught leaving Big Bunnythe new private jet valued at $12 million and that he used to attend a Playboy event that was part of Art Basel in Miami Beach. It is not surprising that the rapper arrived in a tremendous plane, since just a few days ago we learned, from the famous Playboy company, that Cardi B had become the first creative director brand resident. In addition, they reported that it would play a fundamental role in providing guidance on collections of fashion and sexual wellness products.

In the following image we can see how she leaves a black private jet owned by the brand with the famous Playboy logo accompanied by some of her friends.

For her part, the rapper and former stripper Cardi B has shown her emotion from the beginning through her social networks. “It’s a dream come true. I can’t believe this is real” “It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real”so he expressed his enthusiasm through Instagram.

Let’s remember that Cardi B worked as stripper before becoming a singer, and now she’s back in the adult entertainment business only this time to continue the freedom fight uncensored.

All about the Big Bunny plane and the role that Cardi B will have in all this

Big Bunny is an iconic plane who became famous thanks to the creator of the Playboy brand, Hugh Hefner in the late 1960s. He used it to travel with the biggest celebrities of the day. And in its day the plane had capacity for 28 passengers, it had a space transformed into nightclub, a movie theater and private bedrooms. Now this new improved version is valued at 12 million dollarssy is designed to carry the stars of the moment. Between them, the first to release it has been Cardi B.

