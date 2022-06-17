Vince McMahon resigns from his post as WWE General Manager

Last minute in the WWE Universe. Vince McMahon has stepped aside and has relinquished his position as CEO and Chairman of the WWE Council. The company has published a press release confirming the news and announcing that Stephanie McMahon will occupy his post while the recent misconduct case for allegedly paying an employee to keep her extramarital affair quiet is investigated.

McMahon has voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board pending completion of the investigation. He will maintain his role and responsibilities related to WWE creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the ongoing review, according to his statement.

“I have pledged to fully cooperate with the Special Committee’s investigation and will do my best to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they may be,” Vince McMahon told the media.

“I love this company and I am committed to working with the independent directors to strengthen our culture and our company, it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. MI have pledged to do everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its workincluding company-wide cooperation to help complete the investigation and apply its findings.”

The scandal that has involved Vince McMahon

WWE is investigating a possible diversion of money that could be related to improper conduct by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis towards several company employees. The scandal became public thanks to an article published in The Wall Street Journal, where it was revealed that Vince McMahon had bought the silence of at least one of them. These sources indicated that the relationship between Vince McMahon and the legal assistant was “known” by many in the company, and even pointed out that she was given a substantial promotion in the midst of budget cuts in April 2021. In addition, they affirm that she was promoted from assistant to John Laurinaitis to a “director” role that spring.

