Vin Diesel is Groot again: for what project?

Few characters have made us fall in love more with fewer words. The arboreal superhero Groot only knows how to say “I am Groot”but over the course of two ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies (and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’) he’s shown to have more heart and range of emotions than many more talkative characters.

And now Vin Diesel, who by the way doubles the character in all languages, has returned to get into a booth to lend his voice. This was recently announced by the actor on his Instagram account. “Here with my friend Doc, who has been working with me for many, many, many years. What’s the first thing we did, Doc?”Diesel asks sound engineer Doc Kane, who appears behind him. “‘The iron Giant'”Kane replies. “’The Iron Giant’, he himself recorded me doing his voice. And now we’re doing Groot.”Diesel replies.

“Wow, from ‘The Iron Giant’ to Groot. Blessed and grateful. Good job, folks. I know the family will love what we have done for the Groot universe.”reads the text that accompanies the video.

The thing is, we don’t know exactly what project Diesel is working on. It could be ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’, the last installment of the trilogy written and directed by James Gunn, currently in production. Or it could be the Christmas special starring the Marvel galactic team, a program that James Gunn is also preparing and that we will see at the end of the year on Disney +. But it is that the streaming platform also announced a series of animated shorts entitled ‘I am Groot’, starring the super-tree, which is also scheduled to be released throughout 2022. Of course, Groot is moonlighting.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and it will return Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Diesel incarnating the Guardians. It will be the last mission they carry out together, and in it we will meet Adam Warlock, a mythical character from the Marvel comics who will be played by Will Poulter.

