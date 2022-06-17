Vin Diesel announces that ‘Riddick 4’ is near

Perhaps now the first thing that comes to mind when we see Vin Diesel this Dominic Torettothe most familiar from Las Tunas and former criminal that the seventh art has known, but the truth is that his first successful protagonist owes it to Richard B Riddick, lethal fugitive who survives on desert planets infested with monsters. The actor knows this and, since he is as loyal as the guys he plays, he managed to get the rights to his character to ensure his survival in our equally devastated world.

Thanks to that deal with Universal, which resulted in his cameo in ‘Full Throttle: Tokyo Race‘ (Justin Lin, 2006), Diesel managed to overcome the weak box office of ‘The Chronicles of Riddick‘ (David Twohy, 2004), sequel to the character’s introduction in ‘Pitch Black‘ (David Twohy, 2000), and once again had David Twohy for the direction of the third and effective ‘riddick‘ (David Twohy, 2013). To the delight of the fans, the thing has not stopped there and, between gas and gas, he has taken time to ensure that his adventures as a thug with bright eyes continue.

“Incredible meeting today, thanks team, you already know who you are… Let’s say that Furia may be closer than you think”, he announced on his Instagram.

‘fury‘ is the name by which this fourth installment has been released, which would once again have Twohy as screenwriter and director and with which they have threatened us periodically since 2015. The title is a clear reference to Furya, the planet of origin of the protagonist and the source of his hatred against ghouls, interplanetary villains who destroy everything in their path. If so, the project would return to the path that the second installment tried to take and that they forgot in the third, bad news?

Universal

Ricardo Rosado

Son of Spielberg, acolyte of Lynch and lookalike of Shinji Ikari.

