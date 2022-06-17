Vin Diesel and other celebrities who have been criticized for their extra kilos



Vin Diesel is not the only one to whom his fans and not so fans reproach him for not maintaining his statuesque body



Even if they have nutritionists, trainers and psychologists at their disposal, celebrities are just as enslaved by their physique as we are



Getting fat generates the rejection of the less understanding public, it does not matter if they need vacations at all levels or for health reasons

I don’t know anyone who is in shape, without an ounce of fat, who eats whatever he wants and never exercises. Advertising, the weekly visit to the supermarket, social life… calories attack us all around us. It is difficult to resist the pleasure of chocolate after dinner or the beers with friends. Everything makes everyone fat, both normal workers and millionaire contract actors.

Last summer, at Vin Diesel rained reproaches for the weight change he showed on his social networks, for this reason, from Uppers we have made a I review the celebrities criticized for gaining weight. Sure, they have trainers, nutritionists, and psychologists to help them stay in line, but many declare that they take a break from the slavery of a ten body and decide to take a body vacation to enjoy the pleasures of eating and living.

Vin Diesel

On July 18 Vin Diesel, the actor who became super known thanks to starring in the saga of the films of fast&furious,he turned 54. For this reason, this summer she chose the Italian coast to spend the holidays with her family and there He was photographed on a boat, in a swimsuit and without a shirt. He did not show the torso to which we are accustomed nor did he show off his usual striking physical form, but the typical small belly of eating and enjoying eating.

Surely you have put aside your daily exercise routine for a while. In this case, it seems that most of his social media followers have praised him and encouraged him to rest and enjoy his days off. Also they have thanked him for showing himself without complexes And don’t hide during the holidays. Of course, others, although not as numerous, have not “forgiven” him and have been criticized for gaining weight.

Russell Crowe

Different actors like Russell Crowe they have come across the physical changes that come with age. His spectacular appearance in movies like Gladiator was left behind In his case, despite the Numerous negative comments written to you on your social networkshe has not put a remedy and he shows off wrinkles, long hair and a beard full of gray hair and a few extra kilos. On several occasions he has declared that in his work as an actor, personal skills should prevail in addition to the physical.

The actor’s case Will Smith maybe it’s different. At 52 years old, after the confinement by the Covid-19, he surprised his fans with a photo on his social networks showing a few extra kilos along with the words: “I’m going to be honest with all of you. I’m in the worst shape of my life.” He also explained that his intention was to regain his former appearance. Recently, it has been published that he is preparing a series on YouTube in which he narrates how he is losing weight and getting in shape.

Shaila Durcal

Internationally famous personalities such as Shaila Durcal They have also been criticized for not being as thin as one would expect. On more than one occasion, The singer has had to explain that she suffers from the thyroid gland and her weight imbalances are inevitable. Many of her followers have identified with her, transmitting that they are difficult situations, but you have to move on. Not everything will be the kilos.

Demi lovato