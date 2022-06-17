Vanessa Kirby will be in ‘The Son’ with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern

After having worked with Olivia Coleman in The father, director Florian Zeller will resort to another actress from the team The Crown for his next film. vanessa kirby, the interpreter of the princess margaret in the first two seasons of the show, will be in The Son, the next work of the French filmmaker.

Based on a play written by Zeller himself, The Son will star a couple (Kirby and Hugh Jackman) who just had their first child together. Their happiness will be short-lived, because the man’s ex-wife (Laura Dern) and her son, now a teenager, will suddenly appear in their lives.

Let’s remember that The father won two statuettes (out of a total of six nominations) at the last edition of the Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Leading Actor, for Anthony Hopkins. As for Kirby, she was nominated for her work on Fragments of a woman.

In addition, we will soon see her in the seventh and eighth parts of Mission Impossible, alongside Tom Cruise and his gang of spies. You also have in your calendar The Brutalist (of Brady Corbet, with sebastian stan Y Joel Edgerton) Y Suddenly, in which he will act together with Jake Gyllenhaal.