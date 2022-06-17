Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson… Will Keanu Reeves be the new Batman?

Batman has gone from being a franchise to a nightmare for those who do not have much sympathy for the bat that is in all sauces. now it will be Keanu Reeves (“Matrix”, 1999) who will mimic the character. Building on the success of “TheBatman”the new dark man movie “DC League of Super Pets”which will train on May 20.

But let no one be under the illusion that Reeves will appear in a gentle body to embody the character. He will only lend him the voice in this animated film.









His accomplice this time is Krypto Super Dog. They share the same powers and fight crime in Metropolis. However, Krypto faces the most difficult situation of his career when Batman is kidnapped by Lex Luthor and his guinea pig. To save his friend, he recruits a gang of animals who are not ready for the mission.









The interpreter of the saga “Fast & Furious”, Dwayne Johnson, will lend his vocal chords to Krypto. In the cast are diego moon (one of the most visible faces of the series “Narcos: Mexico”), Kathryn McKinnon (another subscriber to the series, like “Saturday night Live”) Y Marc Brown (“glow”).









Now it remains to be seen if it will be a success at the box office. Hollywood or a simple anecdote. The public will give its verdict.