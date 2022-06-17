Unretouched Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Break Instagram’s ‘Molometer’

Beauty and style are ageless, no matter what Hollywood and its stream of ageism that ‘condemns’ women over 40 to ostracism. But there are many who live on the fringes of that eternal youth that the film industry demands and, in fact, show off their age without pretending that they are younger with touch-ups, treatments and filters that camouflage reality. Y Drew Barrymore (46) and Cameron Diaz (49) They have just claimed that natural beauty from Instagram with a photo of both actresses as they are, without disguising reality. Comments have rained down… POSITIVE because images like this one are SO necessary and so appreciated…

Drew and Cameron are actresses and friends for yearss, former Charlie’s Angels and right now dedicated to their personal projects away from the cinema. But they are still very popular and their presence is more than necessary at a time when we are reaching a real delirium when it comes to cosmetic touch-ups. They, without anyone visible, pose as they are, as women over 40. Of course you can see the passage of time on her face! They have crow’s feet, their skin is no longer so smooth, their facial oval has changed… Well, normal in any human being who reaches a certain age and without that meaning that you stop being beautiful, interesting or WONDERFUL, like them .

so the comments praising this photo without filters or retouching they are counted by dozens: